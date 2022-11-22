Hilarie Burton Isn't Letting Up On Her Candace Cameron Bure Shade

Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to stirring up controversy and she did just that during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. Published on November 14, the feature saw Bure addressing her tense relationship with The Hallmark Channel and explaining why she chose to leave the network for Great American Family. Namely, she seemed drawn to the fact that her new network's Christmas films wouldn't feature any LGBTQ+ couples. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told the outlet.

Backlash was swift. A slew of celebs publicly criticized Bure for her divisive comments, including JoJo Siwa, Maren Morris, Vanessa Marcil, and Jodie Sweetin. Among the most outspoken, however, was Hilarie Burton. The "One Tree Hill" star openly slammed Bure on Twitter, calling her a bigot and writing in a since-deleted tweet (via Us Weekly), "I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

Bure was quick to apologize, posting a statement to Instagram in which she assured fans she's a devoted Christian and therefore, "I am called to love all people, and I do." She then turned on the critics, writing, "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies." Burton, for one, wasn't buying it.