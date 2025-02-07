Meghan Markle's Cheeky Behavior Toward Prince William Reportedly Amped Up Harry Feud

Prince William embraced the stereotype of Brits being a bit uptight after word got out that Meghan Markle's love of a good hug was the source of increased tensions between him and Prince Harry. But before the hugging became an issue, The London Times reported that both William, Prince of Wales Catherine, Princess of Wales, were delighted to have Markle join the royal family, with one staffer telling the outlet that "they thought she was a breath of fresh air." In fact, another member of the staff told the outlet that in those early days Markle and William were close, with the staff member once seeing the two bond over a silly version of the 1950s jive dance. But the happy days would not last, as Markle's public displays of affection apparently only made things worse.

The outlet reported that William, Kate, and then-Prince Charles began to actively flinch when Markle would come in for a hug. The touchy-feely American behavior apparently was so out-of-touch with royal decorum that rumors began to circulate that Markle was actually flirting with William. The gossip about Markle behind closed doors stemmed from the fact that she would offer hugs and cheek kisses almost every time she ran into William, with the repetition apparently enough to get people talking. The gossip inevitably made it to Harry's ears and reportedly only widened the growing divide between the brothers. So we can add "excessive friendliness" to the list of things royal family critics can get mad about.