Christina Haack Debuts Hunky New Beau (& Rubs Her Rich Lifestyle In Josh Hall's Face)

Following her dramatic split from ex-husband Josh Hall, thrice-divorced HGTV star Christina Haack has officially debuted her hunky new beau. And Haack's new romance wasn't enough of a message to Hall, she made sure to rub her rich lifestyle in her ex's face as well.

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024. By January 2025, the Daily Mail was reporting that Haack had already moved on to a new romance, with an anonymous source telling the outlet that she had been dating a man by the name of Christopher Larocca — CEO of the telecommunications company Network Connex — for some time. However, Haack herself didn't hard launch the relationship until February 2025, when she and Larocca went Instagram official. Among other photos, the former host of "Flip or Flop" shared a snapshot of her sitting in the telecom CEO's lap as they enjoyed a plane ride together.

Now, Josh Hall certainly hasn't been shy about flaunting his lavish lifestyle amid his messy divorce from Haack. But Haack's post showing off her new boyfriend proves two can play that game. Oh yeah, did we mention that she and Larocca weren't photographed on just any plane ride? It was a private plane, where the champagne was clearly flowing — to say nothing of the Louis Vuitton bag next to Haack's seat. So, if this really is a contest to determine who won the breakup, the HGTV mainstay seems to have made a pretty convincing argument for herself.