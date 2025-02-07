Christina Haack Debuts Hunky New Beau (& Rubs Her Rich Lifestyle In Josh Hall's Face)
Following her dramatic split from ex-husband Josh Hall, thrice-divorced HGTV star Christina Haack has officially debuted her hunky new beau. And Haack's new romance wasn't enough of a message to Hall, she made sure to rub her rich lifestyle in her ex's face as well.
Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024. By January 2025, the Daily Mail was reporting that Haack had already moved on to a new romance, with an anonymous source telling the outlet that she had been dating a man by the name of Christopher Larocca — CEO of the telecommunications company Network Connex — for some time. However, Haack herself didn't hard launch the relationship until February 2025, when she and Larocca went Instagram official. Among other photos, the former host of "Flip or Flop" shared a snapshot of her sitting in the telecom CEO's lap as they enjoyed a plane ride together.
Now, Josh Hall certainly hasn't been shy about flaunting his lavish lifestyle amid his messy divorce from Haack. But Haack's post showing off her new boyfriend proves two can play that game. Oh yeah, did we mention that she and Larocca weren't photographed on just any plane ride? It was a private plane, where the champagne was clearly flowing — to say nothing of the Louis Vuitton bag next to Haack's seat. So, if this really is a contest to determine who won the breakup, the HGTV mainstay seems to have made a pretty convincing argument for herself.
Christina Haack says she's done rushing into marriage
While Christina Haack seems eager to turn over a new leaf in her well-documented love life, you probably shouldn't expect to hear more wedding bells anytime soon. Following her split from Josh Hall, the HGTV star seems to have learned her lesson about rushing into marriage. "I learned a lot, and they're like very big lessons, and I actually feel them this time. It will never happen again," Haack said of her third divorce during an appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live" in January 2025. She echoed this sentiment during a January 2025 interview with Us Weekly, saying that while she will probably get married again in the future, she would have to be engaged to someone for at least five years before going through with it. Notably, Haack and Hall had only been together for almost a year — and engaged for half that time — when they wed in 2022.
During that same Us Weekly interview, however, Haack also claimed that she wasn't looking to get back in the dating game, which obviously doesn't appear to be the case, considering that she's now effectively confirmed her romance with Christopher Larocca. Still, the people in Haack's life have certainly noticed a lot of growth on her part, including her first husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. "It's like a breath of fresh air — and [Christina is] in a really good place," Heather told the magazine.