HGTV's Josh Hall Doesn't Hide His Lavish Lifestyle After Christina Split

Josh Hall has been living it up since splitting from his wife, HGTV star Christina Haack, in the middle of summer. Although Haack has repeatedly accused him of being a grifter since they filed for divorce in July 2024, he's apparently decided not to let that color his fun. In September, Hall took to Instagram to flaunt his lavish birthday trip. In one of the photos (which you can see below), Hall posed happily while wearing an oversized robe as he stood on a cabin balcony in front of acres and acres of rolling hills. He tagged the post's location as Big Sur, California. In the second photo of the slideshow, Hall can be seen soaking up the vibes. "Birthdays here never disappoint."

While Hall didn't reveal the exact cabin or resort he booked for his big day, nearby properties with similar views can range anywhere from $178 to well over $1,000 a night. Of course, it's quite possible this was only the start of his birthday expenses, especially if he invited friends along to enjoy whatever festivities he may have had planned. In case you were wondering, Hall is reportedly worth around $4 million dollars. And while that may be but a fraction of Haack's $25 million net worth, it's definitely nothing to scoff at. Unfortunately, Hall, who also works in real estate, hasn't been the most consistent on Instagram since their HGTV marriage ended in divorce, so the full extent of his flexing is unknown at this time.