HGTV's Josh Hall Doesn't Hide His Lavish Lifestyle After Christina Split
Josh Hall has been living it up since splitting from his wife, HGTV star Christina Haack, in the middle of summer. Although Haack has repeatedly accused him of being a grifter since they filed for divorce in July 2024, he's apparently decided not to let that color his fun. In September, Hall took to Instagram to flaunt his lavish birthday trip. In one of the photos (which you can see below), Hall posed happily while wearing an oversized robe as he stood on a cabin balcony in front of acres and acres of rolling hills. He tagged the post's location as Big Sur, California. In the second photo of the slideshow, Hall can be seen soaking up the vibes. "Birthdays here never disappoint."
While Hall didn't reveal the exact cabin or resort he booked for his big day, nearby properties with similar views can range anywhere from $178 to well over $1,000 a night. Of course, it's quite possible this was only the start of his birthday expenses, especially if he invited friends along to enjoy whatever festivities he may have had planned. In case you were wondering, Hall is reportedly worth around $4 million dollars. And while that may be but a fraction of Haack's $25 million net worth, it's definitely nothing to scoff at. Unfortunately, Hall, who also works in real estate, hasn't been the most consistent on Instagram since their HGTV marriage ended in divorce, so the full extent of his flexing is unknown at this time.
How much Josh Hall reportedly wants in spousal support
So far, money seems to be a cause of tension. Shortly after their broken marriage went viral, Haack claimed that Hall took a swipe at her rental income by diverting a $35,000 payment into his account weeks before he filed. In October 2024, Hall's legal representative responded to Haack's assertion that he'd requested for the courts to make her pay him spousal support to the tune of $65,000, despite their marriage crumbling before year three. According to his attorney, Sara Yunus, Haack's statement was "a complete distortion of the truth" that "entirely misrepresented terms of a confidential settlement offer" (via E! News). She also claimed that Haack "twisted" Hall's offer for a one-time settlement in order to make him look bad.
This latest round of fighting came roughly two months after it seemed the couple had taken a break from their feuding. In August, Hall vacated his and Haack's main residence in Newport Beach, California. "Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he's excited to move forward," shared an insider with Us Weekly. "He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina's jointly owned property." However, they soon started squabbling over whether Haack had the right to list her $4.5 million Tennessee home for sale, one which she'd designated Hall to live in during their proceedings. "When Christina listed the Tennessee house, Josh got upset because Christina has been allowing him to stay there during their separation," shared a different Us Weekly source. "But now he has to potentially move out." Sounds like the kind of thing Haack's inner circle feared would happen!