HGTV Stars Whose Marriages Ended In Divorce

Arguably one of the most surprising breakups in the HGTV universe was Kortney and Dave Wilson's divorce. As longtime fan favorites on "Masters of Flip," the duo seemed to have it all — a thriving real estate career, three kids, and nearly two decades of marriage under their tool belts. When they called it quits, it was like a gut punch to fans who thought they'd go the distance.

While the exact reasons for their split remain unclear, it's hard to pinpoint any telltale signs. On-screen, the Wilsons seemed to have a solid dynamic, rarely clashing over backsplash choices like some of the other HGTV couples we've seen. "It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate," they said in a statement in December 2019. "As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know, most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another."

Remarkably, the Wilsons continued to work together for some time after their split, proving their professionalism and that there was no animosity between them. But Kortney wasn't heartbroken for long. She found love again — and through a dating app, of all places. "That's where the good stuff is. It's on the other side," she told ET Canada. "I want people to know that and to be inspired by that, that there's life out there."