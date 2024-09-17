HGTV Stars Whose Marriages Ended In Divorce
We can't get enough of HGTV shows, but binge-watching them gets 100% sweeter when we know there's a dynamic duo behind the home transformations. We don't know about you, but there's just something extra satisfying about watching couples like the "Fixer Upper's" very own Chip and Joanna Gaines or "Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier work their magic, tackling stunning projects together and balancing work, family, and everything in between. It's like watching love and business come together in the most charming way possible.
But while some HGTV couples are still thriving in their happily-ever-afters, there's a growing list of those whose love stories have, well, flipped — and flopped (pun totally intended). Unfortunately, some fan-favorite duos have called it quits, leaving fans with some serious heartbreak. But as we've learned from watching countless home renovations, no matter how much effort you put in, not everything gets a perfect finish. Here's a look at the HGTV couples who didn't make it, plus some expert insight from certified relationship and life coach Jennifer Blanki regarding why they couldn't make their relationships work.
Christina Haack divorced three of her husbands during her HGTV reign
Throughout her years on HGTV, Christina Haack has kept us on our toes, not just with her home renovations but with her ever-changing last names. From Christina El Moussa to Christina Anstead to Christina Hall, we've had a front-row seat to her three marriages with Tarek El Moussa, Ant Anstead, and Josh Hall.
Her longest (and arguably most famous) relationship was with Tarek, with whom she co-starred on "Flip or Flop," turning them into HGTV royalty. After two kids and seven years of marriage, they split, but Christina didn't waste any time moving on, tying the knot with Anstead. But that fizzled out, too — just a little over a year after they welcomed a son.
True to form, Christina didn't stay single for long. She started dating Hall just a few months after filing for divorce (yes, before that divorce was even finalized). Less than three years later, though, she found herself on her third divorce in under a decade. And while she's already cracking jokes about potentially racking up a fourth ex-husband, it looks like she's learned a thing or two about jumping into relationships — and marriages with men. "I have a life coach and I made myself and her a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again," she wrote in an Instagram story. "I will say — if you've ever lost peace and gained it back there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present."
Alison Victoria ended things with her husband — and work husband
"Windy City Rehab" star Alison Victoria didn't just survive one breakup — she dealt with two, both of which packed a serious punch. First, there was the end of her marriage to her ex-husband Luke Harding. Victoria hasn't spilled many details, but she did once gush about how Harding was her biggest cheerleader, fully supporting her career as a designer. However, her split from her "work husband," Donovan Eckhardt, proved to be a much bigger letdown.
Their professional partnership crumbled after Victoria discovered that Eckhardt pretty much swindled her out of some deals, derailing their business and, unsurprisingly, their friendship. That prompted the designer to take drastic measures to save her business and sever her ties with Eckhardt completely. "This is the end with me and Donovan. He's gone, by his own right, by his own doing," she revealed in an episode of her show. "I have lost a friend and I have lost a business partner. But I do know this: This happened for a reason."
Thankfully, Victoria bounced back and scored a brand-new beau. In July 2024, she went Instagram-official (and red-carpet official, of course) with film producer Brandt Andersen. "I just love him," she told Us Weekly. "He is the most amazing human I've ever met. I love that everybody already knew how amazing he was. And now I could just be so proud to be next to him."
Kortney and Dave Wilson's divorce blindsided fans
Arguably one of the most surprising breakups in the HGTV universe was Kortney and Dave Wilson's divorce. As longtime fan favorites on "Masters of Flip," the duo seemed to have it all — a thriving real estate career, three kids, and nearly two decades of marriage under their tool belts. When they called it quits, it was like a gut punch to fans who thought they'd go the distance.
While the exact reasons for their split remain unclear, it's hard to pinpoint any telltale signs. On-screen, the Wilsons seemed to have a solid dynamic, rarely clashing over backsplash choices like some of the other HGTV couples we've seen. "It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate," they said in a statement in December 2019. "As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know, most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another."
Remarkably, the Wilsons continued to work together for some time after their split, proving their professionalism and that there was no animosity between them. But Kortney wasn't heartbroken for long. She found love again — and through a dating app, of all places. "That's where the good stuff is. It's on the other side," she told ET Canada. "I want people to know that and to be inspired by that, that there's life out there."
According to an expert, these couples likely divorced due to failing to make time for each other
Given HGTV couples' notorious track record for marital meltdowns, it's hard not to wonder why so many seemingly strong relationships crumble once the cameras stop rolling. Sure, what we see on screen probably isn't an accurate reflection of their home life, but it's still jarring when couples who once had us rooting for them suddenly announce their split. After all, they were fan favorites, showing a united front on TV, only to end in heartbreak behind the scenes.
In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, certified relationship and life coach Jennifer Blanki shed some light on why these high-profile marriages often fall apart. According to Blanki, it likely comes down to one or both partners failing to prioritize each other. "I hear a lot of the sentiment around wanting to feel like more of a priority in their partner's lives. We can certainly appreciate a driven partner who works hard and is successful," she said. "Still, the time, energy, and focus required to thrive at work can chip away at a couple's ability to feel genuinely connected to each other outside of discussing work and responsibility."
Her advice for keeping the spark alive? Making a genuine effort to deepen your connection, even in small ways. "Connecting for just 15 minutes a day with no screens or phones while avoiding talking about work, finances, kids, chores, in-laws, etc. is proven to lead to a more connected, more fulfilling bond with your love partner," she added.
They likely had a tough time maintaining their connection
It's easy to think these HGTV couples let the stress of their work bleed into their family life, but according to relationship coach Jennifer Blanki, that's not always the main culprit behind a failed marriage. Sure, career pressures can play a role in the breakdown, but Blanki pointed out that the real issue often lies in how couples handle their emotions and make an effort to strengthen their bond.
"In any relationship, especially one under stress, our greatest responsibility is to take charge of our own emotions, reactions, and triggers. When we hold external circumstances accountable for the success of our relationship, we surrender the power to redefine how we experience those challenges," Blanki explained to Nicki Swift. "The truth is, the strength of our love is not determined by the absence of stress, but by our ability to maintain our connection in the face of it."
If only these HGTV stars had better protected their relationships from outside interference, their marriages might have stood a better chance. "Finally, always remember that your challenges are external obstacles to face together as a team. Don't let these challenges become a wedge between you," Blanki continued. "Your partnership is the foundation upon which you can navigate anything life throws your way, so protect and nurture it with intention and love." In short, even the strongest relationship can crumble if you don't treat it like your most important renovation project.