Christina Hall's Inner Circle Reportedly Feared Her Marriage To Josh Would Be A Bust
Christina Hall's ongoing divorce from Josh Hall means that they're one of the many celeb couples who've broken up in 2024. But while the couple's divorce — which is the third time that Christina, who was once married to Tarek El Moussa, has split from a spouse — came as a shock to fans, her friends apparently had fears about their union before their breakup. Christina has since labeled Josh as a dishonest thief who betrayed her trust. "Josh contacted my professional property manager via text and stated 'Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you,'" she wrote in her divorce filings about Josh's supposed theft of her rental income (via People).
According to Life & Style, Christina's friends aren't surprised that the former lovers have turned into enemies as they work to legally untangle their previous life together. "It's not really a surprise to anyone that things have gotten so bitter so quickly," shared a source with the publication in August 2024. "Plenty of people warned her not to rush into marrying Josh. Now she's saying she didn't really have a clue who he is." By the way, another insider revealed that Christina is eager to recoup the money Josh allegedly stole from her. "Christina wants her money back. She never imagined Josh would sink so low," they said, adding that her friends believe that this is only the start of ugliness between them.
Unfortunately, all signs point to them being right.
Christina Hall is leaning on her friends amid divorce
Christina Hall's inner circle may have spilled some major tea about her messy divorce from Josh Hall to the media, but at least it seems that they're squarely in her corner (even if they've been critical of her choices). Perhaps that's why she's still opting to lean on her friends as she journeys through the divorce process. For example, Christina took to Instagram on August 13 and uploaded a slideshow titled "Life Lately," which featured some of the fun she's been having with her circle. Judging from the snaps, Hall has been enjoying some fine dining, fresh air, and physical activity with those closest to her. Of course, she also included a snapshot of her filming one of her HGTV projects at the end.
Unfortunately, divorce is never a walk in the park, and in some cases may even be temporarily debilitating. But the HGTV alum has also proven that she's not going to allow her personal trials prevent her from finding time to celebrate the special folks in her life. On August 18, the "Christina on the Coast" star posted an Instagram carousel featuring her and her friend, Kristin flying, surfing, and eating together, among other things. "Happy Birthday to my sweet & gorgeous friend — Kristin," she wrote. "No matter the situation (home & chilling or off on some crazy adventure) we always are in our own world having the best time. Love you — this is your year girl ...can't wait to watch you shine."
Christina's family is also giving her comfort
Christina Hall is also making beautiful memories with her three children, which she had during her marriages to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. In August, Christina made an extra special Instagram post celebrating her son Brayden's 9th birthday. Alongside several photos of Brayden through the years, the mom-of-three showered her son with praises. "I can't believe my sweet guy is 9!" she wrote. "I knew when I was pregnant with him that this kid would be my biggest protector and I wasn't wrong." Christina also revealed that Brayden possesses more "courage, wit, and humor than most grown men," which sounds a little like a dig towards her estranged husband, Josh Hall. Just saying!
The HGTV star also recently squeezed in a little much-needed female bonding time with her daughter, Taylor. In a post uploaded by the Lush Locks by Latitude Instagram account, Christina and Taylor can be seen flaunting their fresh dye jobs. The short video, also featured on Christina's account, shows her and Taylor doing a fun before and after montage of their hair prior to receiving the Lush Locks treatment alongside the finished product. They also posed together at the end. "Mom & Daughter hair day!" read the post's caption. "Christina got a fresh microfoil & Lush Lucks extensions, while Taylor added soft partial highlights to blend her sun-kissed ends." And while this wasn't quite the divorce makeover we envisioned for Christina, she and Taylor definitely settled on great styles!