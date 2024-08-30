Christina Hall's Inner Circle Reportedly Feared Her Marriage To Josh Would Be A Bust

Christina Hall's ongoing divorce from Josh Hall means that they're one of the many celeb couples who've broken up in 2024. But while the couple's divorce — which is the third time that Christina, who was once married to Tarek El Moussa, has split from a spouse — came as a shock to fans, her friends apparently had fears about their union before their breakup. Christina has since labeled Josh as a dishonest thief who betrayed her trust. "Josh contacted my professional property manager via text and stated 'Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you,'" she wrote in her divorce filings about Josh's supposed theft of her rental income (via People).

According to Life & Style, Christina's friends aren't surprised that the former lovers have turned into enemies as they work to legally untangle their previous life together. "It's not really a surprise to anyone that things have gotten so bitter so quickly," shared a source with the publication in August 2024. "Plenty of people warned her not to rush into marrying Josh. Now she's saying she didn't really have a clue who he is." By the way, another insider revealed that Christina is eager to recoup the money Josh allegedly stole from her. "Christina wants her money back. She never imagined Josh would sink so low," they said, adding that her friends believe that this is only the start of ugliness between them.

Unfortunately, all signs point to them being right.