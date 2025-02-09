Meghan Markle's Lovey Display With Prince Harry Can't Distract From His Karmic Baldness
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games not with a bang, but with a kiss. Ahead of Harry's opening speech, the lovey-dovey couple shared a quick smooch that had both their fans and their haters melting down online (for different reasons, obviously). Unfortunately, Meghan and Harry's public display of affection couldn't distract folks from noticing the prince's diminishing hair. As you can see below, Harry's hair isn't nearly as full and luscious as it once was even though, between him and his older brother, Prince William, who's nearly bald, Harry was considered more blessed in the hair department.
Another kiss from Meghan and Prince Harry, before he goes on stage to give his opening ceremony speech for the Invictus games #InvictusGames2025 ❤️❤️❤️❤️.
While genetics have played a role in William and Harry's hair loss, it's possible the younger prince could be experiencing a little karma for comments made about his brother in his memoir. If you recall, Harry's memoir, "Spare," was full of shady details. The prince managed to sneak in a sly comment about William's hairline during a passage about the aftermath of a fight they'd had. "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me," wrote Harry (via Town & Country). Harry also described William's baldness as "alarming" and more "advanced than mine." Harry's book, which also included his and William's bizarre fight over facial hair, also delved into his troubling dynamic with the royal family, but it's the hair comment that went viral at the time.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave folks much to talk about
Meghan Markle didn't take the stage at the 2025 Invictus Games, but she did gush about Prince Harry to athletes ahead of the event. "It means so much to him," Meghan shared about the games during the welcome reception (via People). "You are his family, just as we are his family. And I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat that has gotten all of you to this week that is going to be spectacular." She continued, "I need you to know that, I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him. It is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to the stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children who are cheering you on from California, Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry found time amid the festivities to photobomb Meghan's Instagram video with singer Nelly Furtado, one of the performers for the event. In the video, posted on February 8, Meghan posed behind Furtado as they smiled at the camera. Harry then got in on the fun by walking stoically behind them while staring into the camara, causing both women to break into the laughter. "They're beautiful, that's for sure @meghan @weareinvictusgames," Furtado captioned the post, which has since racked up nearly 50,000 likes. "Two beautiful queens. Nelly, you looked and sounded beautiful today! I love the Invictus games, sending love for you and Meghan from," commented one user. "Harry with the casual walk by," wrote a second fan. "Love this video of gorgeous Nelly & Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry just photobombing," commented another fan.