Meghan Markle's Lovey Display With Prince Harry Can't Distract From His Karmic Baldness

Meghan Markle didn't take the stage at the 2025 Invictus Games, but she did gush about Prince Harry to athletes ahead of the event. "It means so much to him," Meghan shared about the games during the welcome reception (via People). "You are his family, just as we are his family. And I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat that has gotten all of you to this week that is going to be spectacular." She continued, "I need you to know that, I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him. It is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to the stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children who are cheering you on from California, Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry found time amid the festivities to photobomb Meghan's Instagram video with singer Nelly Furtado, one of the performers for the event. In the video, posted on February 8, Meghan posed behind Furtado as they smiled at the camera. Harry then got in on the fun by walking stoically behind them while staring into the camara, causing both women to break into the laughter. "They're beautiful, that's for sure @meghan @weareinvictusgames," Furtado captioned the post, which has since racked up nearly 50,000 likes. "Two beautiful queens. Nelly, you looked and sounded beautiful today! I love the Invictus games, sending love for you and Meghan from," commented one user. "Harry with the casual walk by," wrote a second fan. "Love this video of gorgeous Nelly & Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry just photobombing," commented another fan.