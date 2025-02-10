Super Bowl Sunday 2025 is finally here! It's the highlight of the sporting year for NFL fans as an exciting and drama-packed football season draws to a close, with just one question remaining — who will lift the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy — the Philadelphia Eagles? Or the Kansas City Chiefs? Non-NFL fans likely couldn't care less. However, they can still make the most of the momentous day as there are hotdogs, wings, and beers, oh my! to scarf. There are also Super Bowl commercials to watch and, of course, the half-time show to enjoy. It was a hot one this year, with Kendrick Lamar taking the stage along with a slew of guest performers — including the one and only Samuel L. Jackson.

But forget football, food, and entertainment. Most important of all is Taylor Swift. She was there in all her glory, flanked by her squad, cheering on Travis Kelce from the comfort of her $2 million private suite. Kelce arrived to the game in a rust-colored suit that was a throwback from one of those '70s movie genres that ends in -ploitation. Before he took the field, rumors were flying that Kelce would propose to Swift — which, let's face it, so isn't going to happen — still, who cares? Proposal or no proposal, everything's better when you add a little T-Swizzle fairy dust.

Swift isn't the only celeb in town for the big game, though. By all accounts, a veritable who's who of Hollywood flocked to New Orleans. And we are totally here for it. We're here for the good, the bad, and the ugly, with an emphasis on the latter. We're checking out the absolute worst-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Super Bowl.