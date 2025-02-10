The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday 2025 is finally here! It's the highlight of the sporting year for NFL fans as an exciting and drama-packed football season draws to a close, with just one question remaining — who will lift the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy — the Philadelphia Eagles? Or the Kansas City Chiefs? Non-NFL fans likely couldn't care less. However, they can still make the most of the momentous day as there are hotdogs, wings, and beers, oh my! to scarf. There are also Super Bowl commercials to watch and, of course, the half-time show to enjoy. It was a hot one this year, with Kendrick Lamar taking the stage along with a slew of guest performers — including the one and only Samuel L. Jackson.
But forget football, food, and entertainment. Most important of all is Taylor Swift. She was there in all her glory, flanked by her squad, cheering on Travis Kelce from the comfort of her $2 million private suite. Kelce arrived to the game in a rust-colored suit that was a throwback from one of those '70s movie genres that ends in -ploitation. Before he took the field, rumors were flying that Kelce would propose to Swift — which, let's face it, so isn't going to happen — still, who cares? Proposal or no proposal, everything's better when you add a little T-Swizzle fairy dust.
Swift isn't the only celeb in town for the big game, though. By all accounts, a veritable who's who of Hollywood flocked to New Orleans. And we are totally here for it. We're here for the good, the bad, and the ugly, with an emphasis on the latter. We're checking out the absolute worst-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Super Bowl.
Steph Mi
Steph Mi went all out va-va-voom for Super Bowl LIX, showing off her God-given goods in a super risqué top that was open from the neck to the navel with just a shoelace and a prayer to save her modesty. She paired the look with a pair of blue sateen pants that dipped dangerously low to her crotch.
There's no doubt that the Only Fans star, who hails from Pittsburgh and is a die-hard Steelers fan, looked hot. But she was definitely dressed more for a night on the pole than a day at the stadium.
Jamie Hauptmann
Jamie Hauptmann's Super Bowl LIX outfit left little to the imagination. She was all about flashing the flesh with a teeny, pink, open-breasted bustier with rhinestone trim, a huge front buckle, and diamante shoulder straps. Hauptmann appeared to have ripped up an old pair of flesh-colored pantyhose to cover up her boobs, something that any parents in the crowd were undoubtedly relieved about.
Meanwhile, proving that she's crafty and practical, Hauptmann utilized the rest of the pantyhose to also act as (totally ineffective) arm warmers. She finished the look with skin-tight silver pants that were high on the hip but low, low, low on the crotch.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe busted out with a pair of her black leather pants for Super Bowl LIX. Sadly, they were less than flattering, though, fitting way too tight around the thighs and baggy around the knees. Bristowe's clunky, Frankenstein-style platform boots did nothing to help improve the look. She left nobody in doubt about who she was cheering for, with an Eagles jacket hanging off one shoulder for some reason.
Meanwhile, it appeared that Bristowe left the face powder back at home, resulting in her forehead shimmering and shining from under the peak of her Eagles baseball cap.
Tinashe
Tinashe looked fabulous from the waist up. She had a pearly-toothed megawatt smile; her hair was gorgeous, pinned up with curls framing her face; and her white lace-up top was super flattering. However, everything took a distinct turn for the worse from the waist down.
The presumably intentional brown coloring down the front of her white jeans made it look like she'd come straight from working at the farm to the red carpet. It didn't help that there were a bunch of side markings by her hips that just looked like dirty creases, or that there were a bunch of random strings hanging down from her top.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump never takes a day off. That much is evident from his social media and his style. 47 rocked his usual, run-of-the-mill, baggy, boxy and ill-fitting blue suit and red tie to watch the Chiefs and Eagles battle it out.
It was a truly MAGA occasion for 47. He made history by being the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. In line with Trump's anti-D.E.I. stance, Caesars Superdome head honchos replaced the end zone message "End Racism" with "It Takes All of Us" and "Choose Love." But there's no changing Trump, and nobody can convince him to choose a better outfit.
Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett went with a bold look for Super Bowl LIX. However, proving that bold isn't always best, his ensemble left a lot to be desired. It was two thumbs up for the top half — Jarrett was all business, with a sharp black shirt and suit jacket. He added a touch of edgy rock 'n' roll with three silver chains and a hanging pendant.
However, it was a definite two thumbs down from there. For some bizarre reason, Jarrett chose a pair of knee-length shorts to match with the jacket. And then, to top it all off, he wore a pair of beat-up old sneakers.
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump's Super Bowl getup left a lot to be desired. The first daughter was clad in a white sleeveless jacket with unflattering side paneling from the waist down and matching shapeless white pants. Suffice it to say, it was far from her best look.
To add insult to injury, Trump finished off the ensemble with a wide brown belt that was undoubtedly really expensive but looked like it came from the sales rack at Forever 21. Still, there was one saving grace in the form of a really gorgeous thick gold wrist cuff.