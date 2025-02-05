Body Language Expert: Travis Kelce's Reaction To Taylor Swift Proposal Question Is Clever Ruse
Millions of Americans will tune in to the Super Bowl to see if the Kansas City Chiefs can score a third consecutive victory, or if the Philadelphia Eagles will take it home this go around, but the more cultured among us will be watching to see if tight end Travis Kelce will finally propose to Taylor Swift. With nearly two years and one Super Bowl kiss in Kelce and Swift's rearview, they're basically married by Hollywood standards, so fans have become extra antsy about them officially taking the next step, especially since Kelce and Swift didn't get engaged during Super Bowl 2024. Reporters have, too, as the topic of a possible proposal cropped up during Kelce's pre-Super Bowl press conference.
Back to back questions about whether Travis Kelce intended to propose to Taylor Swift. (He did not want to answer, of course.) pic.twitter.com/NMaJFw0x5j
— Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) February 4, 2025
Two reporters inquired as to whether or not Kelce was going to propose to Swift on Super Bowl Sunday. However, he deflected... hard. "Anyone special? A Super Bowl ring? Next question," he said. Another reporter broached the same topic, prompting an even firmer response from the NFL star. "Man, back to back, you guys are crazy," he said. This particular clip (above) of Kelce's press conference has been viewed nearly 275,000 times as of this writing, and has sparked dialogue about what his evasiveness (and mild annoyance) means in regards to his relationship. To gain better insight, Nicki Swift reached out to Traci Brown, CSP Body Language Expert & Behavior Analyst, who broke down Kelce's reaction.
Travis Kelce's response was pre-planned, says body language expert
Sports reporters at the press conference seemingly put Travis Kelce on the spot with questions about his proposal plans, but they didn't get the last laugh. According to Traci Brown, CSP Body Language Expert & Behavior Analyst, the usually chipper NFL star pre-planned his curt responses in anticipation. "My thought is that he knows exactly what he's doing here," Brown told Nicki Swift. "Planned avoidance." She explained, "What we see here is a classic deception technique of repeating a few words and faked confusion." Further dissecting Kelce's response, she continued, "When you repeat the words that buys time to think about the answer. The confusion gives the impression he doesn't know more about the topic." But that was all a clever ruse. "And then he shuts down that conversation and asks for the next question," Brown added.
Of course, Kelce's non-response doesn't mean that he doesn't have plans to propose to Taylor Swift eventually. It just means he didn't want to discuss the topic at that moment. For those holding out hope, there have been rumblings that a proposal isn't exactly off the table, even if it may not be around the corner. "Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style," a source shared with Us Weekly in December 2024. "That's just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever," said another. That said, they're still committed to soaking up each other's energy outside of their busy careers. "Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that's when] the little nuances about someone's personality and habits come into play," shared the insider. "They will learn so much about each other."
Travis Kelce loves spilling about Taylor Swift
To be clear, Travis Kelce had no problem waxing poetic about his romance with Taylor Swift outside of the intrusive proposal questions. Despite the press conference focusing on Kelce's upcoming Super Bowl performance, his romance with Swift was front and center in the reporters' minds — and he seemed to love every second of it. First off, Kelce proved that he's still Swift's biggest fan (even though they've probably moved beyond the honeymoon phase of their romance). When asked about his plan to recruit "non-Swiftie" NFL fans, Kelce responded with the only boyfriend-approved response: "Who's not a Swiftie?" In some factions of fandom, that response trumped a proposal, but we digress.
📹| What is your pitch to non-Swiftie NFL fans to jump on board?
Travis Kelce: "Who's not a Swiftie?"😊
pic.twitter.com/yCLc42l4dJ
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) February 4, 2025
Meanwhile, another clip showed the beloved football pro happily rattling off random commentary about their relationship, starting with a little praise for her otherworldly work ethnic. "I better hold my end of the bargain, right. If she's out here being the superstar that she is, and never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure," he said. Then came the hype for her cooking skills. "She is quite the cook. I would say, man, I'm a breakfast guy, her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable, man. Homemade Pop-Tarts ... unbelievable." Apparently, they also share a passion for manifestation. "We love to manifest things, for sure, and you can't say it's not real because we're here, right," he said, adding, "So, whatever she was doing, I'm sure it helped."