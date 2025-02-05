Body Language Expert: Travis Kelce's Reaction To Taylor Swift Proposal Question Is Clever Ruse

Sports reporters at the press conference seemingly put Travis Kelce on the spot with questions about his proposal plans, but they didn't get the last laugh. According to Traci Brown, CSP Body Language Expert & Behavior Analyst, the usually chipper NFL star pre-planned his curt responses in anticipation. "My thought is that he knows exactly what he's doing here," Brown told Nicki Swift. "Planned avoidance." She explained, "What we see here is a classic deception technique of repeating a few words and faked confusion." Further dissecting Kelce's response, she continued, "When you repeat the words that buys time to think about the answer. The confusion gives the impression he doesn't know more about the topic." But that was all a clever ruse. "And then he shuts down that conversation and asks for the next question," Brown added.

Of course, Kelce's non-response doesn't mean that he doesn't have plans to propose to Taylor Swift eventually. It just means he didn't want to discuss the topic at that moment. For those holding out hope, there have been rumblings that a proposal isn't exactly off the table, even if it may not be around the corner. "Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style," a source shared with Us Weekly in December 2024. "That's just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever," said another. That said, they're still committed to soaking up each other's energy outside of their busy careers. "Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that's when] the little nuances about someone's personality and habits come into play," shared the insider. "They will learn so much about each other."