Jill Biden Steals Frenemy Kamala Harris' Style & Lets Loose At 2025 Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl five times, but at Super Bowl LIX, the stakes have never been higher. With only one championship win under their belt prior to this game, expectations soared high — especially among die-hard fans like Jill Biden. The former first lady has never been shy about her Eagles devotion, so of course, she made sure to be there in person. But her outfit choice? It looked like she raided the closet of her supposed frenemy, Kamala Harris.

If there's one thing to know about Jill, it's that she bleeds green. Her husband, President Joe Biden, even once joked that he'd be "sleeping alone" if he weren't an Eagles fan. "You all think I'm kidding. No, those are no joke. No, I am not kidding," he said at a Philadelphia fundraiser (via The New York Times). Jill's dedication is well-documented — she's frequently spotted at games (even when she's booed at times) and never misses an opportunity to rock her Eagles merch. Even her spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia, once confirmed her unwavering loyalty: "The first lady is a proud Philly girl and devoted sports fan, and is excited to cheer on her hometown team for the Super Bowl," she said.

So, it's no shock that Jill showed up for Super Bowl LIX. What is surprising? Her outfit choice. Let's just say it had us doing a bit of a double take.