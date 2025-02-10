Jill Biden Steals Frenemy Kamala Harris' Style & Lets Loose At 2025 Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl five times, but at Super Bowl LIX, the stakes have never been higher. With only one championship win under their belt prior to this game, expectations soared high — especially among die-hard fans like Jill Biden. The former first lady has never been shy about her Eagles devotion, so of course, she made sure to be there in person. But her outfit choice? It looked like she raided the closet of her supposed frenemy, Kamala Harris.
If there's one thing to know about Jill, it's that she bleeds green. Her husband, President Joe Biden, even once joked that he'd be "sleeping alone" if he weren't an Eagles fan. "You all think I'm kidding. No, those are no joke. No, I am not kidding," he said at a Philadelphia fundraiser (via The New York Times). Jill's dedication is well-documented — she's frequently spotted at games (even when she's booed at times) and never misses an opportunity to rock her Eagles merch. Even her spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia, once confirmed her unwavering loyalty: "The first lady is a proud Philly girl and devoted sports fan, and is excited to cheer on her hometown team for the Super Bowl," she said.
So, it's no shock that Jill showed up for Super Bowl LIX. What is surprising? Her outfit choice. Let's just say it had us doing a bit of a double take.
Jill ditched her business casual attire just like Kamala
Anyone who follows Jill Biden knows she's usually impeccably put together (questionable shoe choices aside), with every hair in place. She's also a fan of stuffy pantsuits, rarely straying from her signature look. But at Super Bowl LIX, she decided to shake things up — trading her usual tailored fit for leather pants and knee-high velvet boots. The blazer still made an appearance, but she threw on a bright green scarf to flaunt her Eagles loyalty — pairing it with an equally bright smile, of course!
📸 NEW: @DrBiden and grandson Hunter, are at the Superbowl cheering on the Eagles! pic.twitter.com/EDdAVRiBaa
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 9, 2025
It's always refreshing to see high-powered women go casual, but Jill's outfit choice is particularly interesting given that her frenemy Kamala Harris recently sported a strikingly similar look at a Lakers game. No green scarf (or purple, for that matter), but Harris accessorized with a stack of gold necklaces, ditching her own go-to pantsuits in the process.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff at the Lakers-Warriors game tonight! pic.twitter.com/GgnDbHA76o
— kamala shadow presidency (@madampolitick) February 7, 2025
As for their frenemy status? That's still up for debate. Reports claim their relationship became rockier around the time of the 2024 election, per The Wall Street Journal. If that's still the case, at least she and Jill can bond over their unexpected twinning moment. Style sisters by accident — if not by choice.