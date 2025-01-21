Jill Biden's Rumored Feud Timeline With Kamala Harris, Explained

Jill Biden and Kamala Harris might play nice in public, but behind the scenes, things reportedly aren't as cordial as they seem. Rumors of an icy relationship between the first lady and the vice president persist — and events after the 2024 presidential elections haven't helped to squash them.

The tension became even more evident in the aftermath of election season, particularly during the Veterans Day ceremony and Jimmy Carter's funeral, where Jill and Harris were seen all but ignoring each other. Reports even suggest that Jill's shadiness extended to Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, creating a wider rift between the Bidens and the Harris-Emhoff household. While Harris has kept her feelings under wraps, the pair's stiff body language has said just about enough.

So what's the story here? We dug into this unlikely feud to uncover its roots — and as it turns out, their beef has been simmering since 2019, back when Joe Biden and Harris were rivals battling for the Democratic nomination. Yep, this cold war has been brewing for nearly half a decade, and the drama between the two only seems to be heating up as time goes by.