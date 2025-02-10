Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Attempt To Flaunt Her Slim New Figure Totally Backfires

When cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl, Sarah Huckabee Sanders pulled off a game day outfit fail that would've even made Brittany Mahomes cringe. To show her support for the Chiefs and flaunt her relationship with Donald Trump, Sanders posted two photos from the big game on X, formerly Twitter. For one snap, she posed next to POTUS, and the other captured the two from behind as they sat and watched the game. "Wasn't the score we wanted, but more than made up for it getting to hang out with America's favorite president @realDonaldTrump," Sanders tweeted alongside the pics. Her weight loss was on display in a loose-fitting, long-sleeved white shirt and a red skirt with a hemline that hit a couple of inches above her knees. She completed the Chiefs-themed 'fit with a pair of white knee-high boots.

Sanders was likely hoping to draw attention with her slimmed-down figure, but she wound up getting roasted in the replies. Several X users took aim at her fashion choices. "Someone shopped the Temu Taylor section," one wrote, referring to her as a low-rent Taylor Swift. "You look a hot mess," another commented. Others pointed out that the knee-high boots were a poor choice, as they called attention to her apparent rapid weight loss. "Ozempic took off all the weight except in your knees and chin," one user wrote.

Prior to the Super Bowl fashion blunder, there was plenty of chatter about how Sanders managed to shed pounds so rapidly.