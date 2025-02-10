Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Attempt To Flaunt Her Slim New Figure Totally Backfires
When cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl, Sarah Huckabee Sanders pulled off a game day outfit fail that would've even made Brittany Mahomes cringe. To show her support for the Chiefs and flaunt her relationship with Donald Trump, Sanders posted two photos from the big game on X, formerly Twitter. For one snap, she posed next to POTUS, and the other captured the two from behind as they sat and watched the game. "Wasn't the score we wanted, but more than made up for it getting to hang out with America's favorite president @realDonaldTrump," Sanders tweeted alongside the pics. Her weight loss was on display in a loose-fitting, long-sleeved white shirt and a red skirt with a hemline that hit a couple of inches above her knees. She completed the Chiefs-themed 'fit with a pair of white knee-high boots.
Sanders was likely hoping to draw attention with her slimmed-down figure, but she wound up getting roasted in the replies. Several X users took aim at her fashion choices. "Someone shopped the Temu Taylor section," one wrote, referring to her as a low-rent Taylor Swift. "You look a hot mess," another commented. Others pointed out that the knee-high boots were a poor choice, as they called attention to her apparent rapid weight loss. "Ozempic took off all the weight except in your knees and chin," one user wrote.
Prior to the Super Bowl fashion blunder, there was plenty of chatter about how Sanders managed to shed pounds so rapidly.
Ozempic rumors have followed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for quite some time
Following her appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention, people wondered if Sarah Huckabee Sanders' weight loss transformation was from Ozempic use. Even though the Arkansas governor has not spoken publicly about using the weight loss drug, it has been a popular refrain in responses to her posts. Sanders took to X in September 2024 to talk about a friendly college football wager with another governor involving the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. The video was taken in her car, and her neck and face looked particularly slender. Several followers were surprised to see how thin she looked. "Ozempic went straight to her head," one wrote. "You look like your on meth!" another rudely added.
Whispers about Sanders' drastic weight loss began over a year before that. "Ok, did Sarah Huckabee Sanders have weight loss surgery?" an X user tweeted in September 2023 after seeing a video of the politician speaking at a press conference. Rumors about Sanders being aided by Ozempic predated that post by months. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is an Ozempic Girlie," an X user wrote in May 2023.
Not only has Sanders been dragged over the coals by members of the Twitterati speculating about her possible Ozempic use, but the 2025 Super Bowl was not the only time she was roasted for her post-weight-loss fashion sensibilities. "Do you own a mirror???" a troll wrote next to a photo of Sanders in a pink floral-print dress. "I beg you. Have someone do your color test. Please," a follower snidely commented after Sanders posted pics in a bright pink sweater.