Brittany Mahomes' Most Tasteless Game Day Outfits To Date

Fans have gone after Brittany Mahomes for wearing inappropriate outfits, and her style has been a point of contention with social media users both at events and on Kansas City Chiefs game days. In December 2023, she drew the ire of Instagram users when she uploaded snaps of her posing on the sidelines before a game. The former pro soccer player sported a conservative look with a black top and matching black mini-skirt, and knee-high boots. She also had on a three quarter-length white coat that had "Mahomes" embroidered on the back. Multiple Chiefs fans took shots online. "You do realize that you're at a football game right?" one asked. "You just got voted 'most disliked wife,'" another added. A couple days later, Mahomes fired back on her Instagram Stories. "Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here ... go back to where you came from," she wrote (via Us Weekly).

Even though she has received a fair amount of criticism for her wardrobe choices, Mahomes has not shied away from taking sartorial risks, and sometimes that has resulted in tasteless outfits. In January 2022, she chose a black and white look that was fairly neutral, but decided to wear an ostentatious bright-red Louis Vuitton jacket. Perhaps flaunting a giant designer coat was not the most tactful choice for the wife of the team's franchise player, Patrick Mahomes. "SPOILED AND WORKING IT!!!!" one Instagram user commented.

In the following seasons, Mahomes took even more stylistic chances, especially when she started hanging out with Taylor Swift.