Meghan Gripping Harry At 2025 Invictus Games Isn't The Fakery You Think

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have more than their fair share of critics who are happy to point out the perceived odd things in their the relationship — especially after the pair's controversial royal exit. These critics especially like to focus on the duchess' supposed physical possessiveness over her husband, dubbing her tendency to hold him by the arm "the claw." Previously, they pointed toward this as evidence of a rift between Meghan and Venus Williams. Now, royal watchers believe "the claw" reemerged when Harry and Meghan attended the 2025 Invictus Games. But we decided to enlist the aid of a body language expert, who says this moment isn't what people think it is at all.

Control. Control. Control. Uses her hands to maneuver him and the double claw makes an appearance. #MeghanMarkleExpose #MeghanMarkleIsANarcissist pic.twitter.com/IWfqGqmamr — Revealing (@RVealingthenarc) February 11, 2025

In a clip from the Invictus Games that has made the rounds on social media, Harry jokingly tells the crowd that Meghan is going to sing. He then turns to leave the podium, at which point Meghan laughs, grabs Harry by the hand, and pulls him back. The Duchess of Sussex can also be seen holding onto Harry for most of the clip, rubbing his hand and arm. One user on X, formerly Twitter, called this an example of Meghan exerting "control" over Harry, chastising her use of a "double claw." However, according to body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown, CSP, there's a much simpler explanation: Harry and Meghan were probably freezing.