The Biggest Lie From HGTV's Home Town Fans Are Led To Believe

HGTV's "Home Town" may give viewers a peek into the homes renovated and decorated by Ben and Erin Napier, but there's one detail that may surprise viewers. What the "Home Town" cameras aren't showing you is that not all the furnishings featured actually belong to the homeowners.

Okay, so calling what's effectively set dressing a lie might be a little harsh. After all, it was Erin herself who revealed that some of the items inside the homes she and her husband work on are product placements. Taking to Instagram back in 2017, she clarified that what was seen in the houses was a mix of things owned by the homeowners and furnishings made by local artisans. "The homeowners' budget usually does allow for lots of pieces they get to keep + the custom pieces @scotsman.co builds for each home," she shared. Erin also shared that she generally preferred to use items the homeowners already had wherever she could. However, she added, "For what's left, we fill the houses with goods from all our favorite local shops around Laurel ... and the homeowners get a cataloged binder of everything we use that shows the special price our shop owners offer if they would like to keep it."

Erin went on to note that the special prices were essentially a welcome gift from local vendors to the newbies but didn't say the homeowners were under any pressure to buy them. "Home Town" viewers have shaded the Napiers a number of times over the years, but that actually sounds like a pretty sweet offer.