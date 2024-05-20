What The Cameras Don't Show You On HGTV's Home Town

Even though an episode of HGTV's "Home Town" is only an hour long, bringing it to life is a much longer endeavor. In June 2020, Season 4 participant Rhonda Phillips spilled all the tea to Realtor.com about the intense and lengthy filming process. "One scene could take hours to make. I never really realized that before. It is long days of filming," she explained. Rhonda also recalled the tedious nature of retakes, highlighting a particular moment when she had to redo an attic scene. "It was so hot up there, and I thought, 'I am really ready for that scene to be over,'" she said. Rhonda also confirmed that the renovations are paid for by the homeowner of the episode. However, Erin and Ben offer affordable prices since they handle most of the fixes themselves, she said. While many of the scenes are somewhat manufactured due to retakes, Rhonda revealed that the final walkthrough is only shot once, as a way to capture an element of surprise.

Since its debut, the Napiers have been an open book about the detailed filming process for "Home Town." During the first season, Erin detailed the necessity of wardrobe pictures for continuity purposes. "So if you have to film something later that you couldn't get to or it needs to look like the same day, you can wear the exact same things," she explained on Instagram.

