Tragic Details About Former HGTV Star Chip Gaines

Anyone looking at Chip Gaines would envy his lavish lifestyle. As a former HGTV star who made millions flipping houses on "Fixer Upper," he and his family are undoubtedly among the wealthiest reality stars out there. From going on exotic vacations to owning multiple properties, Chip has done pretty well for himself after building the Magnolia empire with his wife, Joanna Gaines, but he didn't always have an easy life. "I remember when we first got married the only money we had was what was in Chip's pocket. He always had a wad of cash, but we were broke," Joanna told People in 2016.

With his loud and boisterous personality, the father of five has become an HGTV fan favorite, but unfortunately, Chip lost some of that fan base when he tweeted a tone-deaf statement in response to Barstool Sports joking about Baylor University's basketball coach. "Money is boring.. everybody's got money. We've got God on our side," he quipped. An X user, formerly Twitter, shot back, "Man I love your show and all, and I absolutely get joking about basketball — but this tweet is not cool. The majority of people in this country worry about money because they don't have enough of it." That wasn't the only pushback Chip got from the internet for his careless comment, and unfortunately, being scrutinized as a celebrity is one of the many challenges he's had to deal with after becoming a reality television star.