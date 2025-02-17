Where Is The Actress Who Played Kandi On Two And A Half Men Now?

April Bowlby is best known by many fans for playing Kandi on "Two and a Half Men," where she was the love interest of Jon Cryer's Alan. "She could get away with anything and was super-lovable. She's also very naïve but in an appealing way," the actor told Cream magazine in February 2021 when discussing her character. She last appeared on "Two and a Half Men" after Charlie Sheen left the hit sitcom on Season 12's "Of Course He's Dead" episode, which aired in 2015. Following that, she landed small parts on multiple shows, including FX's "You're the Worst" and "The Big Bang Theory." Later, she found a home as a superhero on the DC Universe's "Doom Patrol."

You can add Bowlby to the list of DC villains who are gorgeous in real life, as she played Rita Farr, Elasti-Woman, on the HBO Max series for 46 episodes. "I like to keep my projects different to each other," Bowlby told Cream when talking about playing a superhero versus the affable Kandi on CBS. "It's just so much fun to be the b***h. It's the best role that you could play," she said about being Rita.

Her "Doom Patrol" character evolved from her early beginnings in Season 1 when she was more one-note. "I'm constantly learning about Rita, but I can definitely step more easily into her for season two," Bowlby told Brief Take in June 2020 as the show was headed into its second season. Bowlby's time as Elasti-Woman came to an end in 2023 when the show was canceled after four seasons. The actor has not landed another big series since then, but she remains busy with projects on various platforms.