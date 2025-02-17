The Tragic Truth About Jon Bon Jovi's Daughter Stephanie Rose

The following article includes discussions of drug addiction.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's eldest child with wife Dorothea Hurley, has lived mostly away from the public eye. While she followed in her famous father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, Stephanie decided to stay behind the scenes. Instead of stepping in front of the camera, she opted to work behind it as a camera operator. Stephanie is seemingly doing well in her professional and personal lives, having become engaged in 2024 at age 30.

But the journey toward happiness was marked by some serious bumps in the road. Stephanie's issues with drugs during her college years caught the whole family off guard. After all, the Bongiovis are well-known for their tight bond. "Our focus has always been family first," Hurley told People in 2020, when the couple summoned their four children to quarantine with them in their New Jersey home during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We like each other. We spent a lot of time together."

If the world was shocked to learn about Stephanie's struggles, so were her parents. Thanks to her strong foundation, however, she was able to move past them and put her life back on track. And despite the unwanted attention she brought to her family, Stephanie's bond with her father never lost strength. Jon was writing songs for his girl when she was little and continues to do so, revealing he penned "Kiss the Bride" for her wedding. Stephanie is lucky in many ways, but her life could have turned out a lot differently.