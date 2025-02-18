Tragic Details About Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts wasn't exactly given the warmest welcome when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2020, Hurts was drafted as the Eagles' second-round pick. The move was a controversial one given that the team had already secured quarterback Carson Wentz the year prior with a hefty four-year, $128 million contract. Not only were the fans angry, but it's widely rumored that Wentz was unpleased with the decision as well. "Carson was the captain of the cool kids' table. He'd treat Jalen, really one of the best guys you would ever want to meet, like he wasn't there," a source claimed (via Bleeding Green Nation). No doubt, Hurts arrival fractured his relationship with Wentz.

Sadly, Hurts wasn't oblivious to the backlash. "My first year here, I mean, they probably didn't even want to draft me here," he revealed years later during a press conference. At the time, however, Hurts seemed unfazed by the icy reception. "Jalen is ultra-focused, and he's focused on the process of how he gets better every day," the Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gushed about his team's backup QB in 2020 (via The Guardian). "He's not focused on what his next contract might be, or what we're going to do in three weeks, or what the outcome of this season is, or anything like that."