Sad Details About Hallmark's Taylor Cole
Taylor Cole is a Hallmark rockstar who's excelled within the network's cheesy, sentimental landscape. Her film "A Reason For The Season" allowed her to conjure up a little Christmas magic for her character's life-saving birth squad in order to secure her inheritance. Along with the other holiday-themed movies she's completed, she's also found starring and/or supporting roles in a variety of films, including mysteries, rom-coms, and even dramas. "Aloha Heart," for example, set her on a journey to find her own happy ending amid a destination wedding to Hawaii for her best friend. It's just a shame her life doesn't always imitate her heartwarming escapist art.
Cole's dense Hallmark catalog probably stems from her love for the network. "I am very passionate about making these movies, because that draw, that healing heart, and bringing families together is really what I want in this world," Cole shared with Monsters & Critics in April 202l. "I want to make it a better place and if I can do it through movies then sign me up." That said, Cole revealed earlier in the interview that she wasn't a Hallmark fan prior to working with the network, explaining, "When I got my first offer as a Hallmark lead, I didn't know much about Hallmark and I hadn't seen any of the movies." But then she bought into the movie magic. "As soon as I made the first one, I realized what an amazing group of people are involved with Hallmark and what a great fan base Hallmark has," she continued.
Despite Cole's joyous personality mirroring her bubbly onscreen characters, she's one of several Hallmark stars who have experienced sad events in real life.
Taylor Cole lost her best friend to breast cancer
Sadness is inescapable, even for artists whose hard work provides much-needed escapes for others. Unfortunately, Taylor Cole is among the celebrities who have tragically lost a best friend. Her beloved bestie, Nicole, died during the production of one of Cole's Hallmark films. The actor revealed the news on Instagram in December 2024 after posting about her challenging year. "Ah you are so sweet thank you for your love. I lost my best friend to cancer this year while shooting 'A Reason For The Season,'" she posted in response to a comment from one of her followers. Sadly, death wasn't the only tragedy she faced that year. Referring to her challenging fertility journey, she continued, "Coupled with too many failed attempts trying to get pregnant made it a tough year. Thank you for the love. It will get better."
Nicole's untimely passing almost kept Cole from going on a trip originally meant for them to enjoy as a pair, but she found a way to enjoy it in spite of her circumstances. "I almost canceled this trip for fear it would be too sad without her but I'm so glad I didn't," the star admitted on Instagram. Fortunately, taking the trip did her more good than harm. "Spending alone time with her beautiful spirit by the ocean, reading on the beaches, witnessing this wonderful community, energy and history was cathartic and healing," she continued. Finally, she revealed that she'd never "stop missing your presence here on earth ... but I will keep you light alive with me wherever I go."
Taylor supported Nicole through her cancer recurrence
Losing loved ones to illness is always hard, but so is the time leading up to their demise. Taylor Cole had already supported her friend Nicole through her first round of breast cancer several years back, and then it returned at stage IV. In August 2023, Cole took to Instagram to announce Nicole's diagnosis. "My best friend in Tahoe @nikole17 received the most devastating news a cancer survivor can receive. It's back," she wrote. "The breast cancer she beat, two ½ years ago at the age of 36, with 18 rounds of chemo and 32 rounds of radiation, has returned. With the cancer metastasizing to her entire liver, clavicular lymph node and bones, she is now Stage IV." She also linked to Nicole's Go Fund Me to raise money for her treatment. Unfortunately, she died the next year.
Cole later posted a bittersweet tribute to Nicole, showcasing their adventures through her last year of life. Alongside a video of them getting tattoos, walking on the beach, and attending various music festivals, Cole poured out her heart for her friend in the caption. "This time last year, we were on a trip together doing some of your favorite things together," she wrote on Instagram in October 2024. "Traveling, seeing friends, getting tattoos from your favorite tattoo artist in Los Angeles @winterstone followed up with seeing a ton of your favorite bands in Vegas. Seeing your face light up will never leave me." In Nicole's absence, Cole spoke more about the aforementioned girl's trip they never got to experience before pivoting to what she'd miss most about her. "You were my laugh until it hurt and cry until I can't anymore, safe place," she continued.
Taylor had lost at least one friend before
Unfortunately, Taylor Cole has lost at least two loved ones. Three years before losing Nicole, the Hallmark star announced the death of another close friend on Instagram. In a bittersweet post featuring snapshots of her 37th birthday festivities, Cole shared advice she'd received from her then-recently departed friend, Michael Austin Moore. "I did what my Michael (aka Mikey to a very select few) would do," she started in her caption. "I spent the last week celebrating life in almost every way that means the most to me. Connecting with new and old friends, grounding myself with nature's beauty, laughing, crying, filling my belly and my soul with all the blessings of these 37 years on earth."
Cole didn't reveal the cause of Moore's death, noting only that he'd passed the week before her birthday. And while an unimaginable loss, the experience taught her to not take her own life for granted. By celebrating her birthday amid her grief, she was able to do just that. Interestingly, Cole revealed in an interview with The PC Principle that she, like her character in "Winter One Winter Weekend," used travel as a coping mechanism during life's ups and downs. "Something similar would be that she's going through a heartache and a hard time and she takes a trip and is travelling to maybe spark some inspiration and get through a hard time," shared Cole, adding, I also do that when I'm happy or sad..."
Also? Cole was one of many celebs who suffered tragic losses in 2024.