Sad Details About Hallmark's Taylor Cole

Taylor Cole is a Hallmark rockstar who's excelled within the network's cheesy, sentimental landscape. Her film "A Reason For The Season" allowed her to conjure up a little Christmas magic for her character's life-saving birth squad in order to secure her inheritance. Along with the other holiday-themed movies she's completed, she's also found starring and/or supporting roles in a variety of films, including mysteries, rom-coms, and even dramas. "Aloha Heart," for example, set her on a journey to find her own happy ending amid a destination wedding to Hawaii for her best friend. It's just a shame her life doesn't always imitate her heartwarming escapist art.

Cole's dense Hallmark catalog probably stems from her love for the network. "I am very passionate about making these movies, because that draw, that healing heart, and bringing families together is really what I want in this world," Cole shared with Monsters & Critics in April 202l. "I want to make it a better place and if I can do it through movies then sign me up." That said, Cole revealed earlier in the interview that she wasn't a Hallmark fan prior to working with the network, explaining, "When I got my first offer as a Hallmark lead, I didn't know much about Hallmark and I hadn't seen any of the movies." But then she bought into the movie magic. "As soon as I made the first one, I realized what an amazing group of people are involved with Hallmark and what a great fan base Hallmark has," she continued.

Despite Cole's joyous personality mirroring her bubbly onscreen characters, she's one of several Hallmark stars who have experienced sad events in real life.