We Can't Believe Ivanka Trump Went Out In These Super Busty Outfits
The style transformation of Ivanka Trump over the years may surprise those who have only followed her sartorial choices since joining Donald Trump at the White House during his first term. She came to be known for her business-chic attire, but Ivanka has pushed the limits of decency in busty outfits. "I always loved fashion as a form of self-expression, as a means to communicate either a truth or an illusion, depending on what kind of mood you were in," she said on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" in July 2024.
As she got older, the former model toned down her attire, but she still occasionally busts out a spicy outfit that turns heads. Such has been the case during Miami's Formula One weekend, where Ivanka and Jared Kushner put in an appearance at the Carbone Beach event in May 2022. "They're really just settling into normal life and really enjoying it," a source told People in February 2022 while discussing the couple's lifestyle in the Miami area. While her hubby may have kept it "normal" in a white tee with black jeans, Ivanka looked anything but in a stunning minidress. The slinky black number had a high-hemmed skirt, thin shoulder straps, and a plunging neckline. There was also a sequined floral design on the right side of her chest that ran the length of the dress and helped draw the eye to the low-cut top.
When the couple attended the same event two years later, Ivanka flaunted one of her shortest looks: a red minidress. The piece was loose-fitting around the waist, but cinched at the top with a bralette cut and halter top straps. These Miami Beach outfits were actually tame compared to her bustiest outfits through the years.
Ivanka Trump took the plunge at a 2006 movie premiere
Around the mid-2000s, Ivanka Trump started to gain a lot of traction online for not only being Donald Trump's daughter but also for her jaw-dropping looks. And fans weren't just fawning over her gorgeous face; many were fixated on her voluptuous assets. The subject of this fascination came up during a sit-down with GQ in April 2007. "I think it's absurd. I've always had a chest," she told the outlet. Ivanka also addressed rumors that she had flown to Mexico to get breast implants. "First of all, who the hell goes to Mexico to do that?" she said. "The only thing I'm doing in Mexico is building buildings."
It likely was not a coincidence that the internet became obsessed with her curves around this time. A year before that interview, Ivanka wore one of her most inappropriate outfits ever when she attended a screening of the movie "Babel" at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York in April 2007. Ivanka rocked a green dress that appeared modest at first glance — the hem went down to her knees, and the number had black, sheer sleeves that almost reached her knuckles. What made the outfit stand out was the scooped neckline that accentuated her figure. It was so low-cut that it practically went down to her midsection. Perhaps she was hoping to catch the eye of Brad Pitt, who starred in the film. Ivanka had her hair tied back in a bun, which only helped highlight the low-cut dress, and she accessorized with a pair of earrings and high heels.
The following year, Ivanka let it all hang out when she appeared on "The Tonight Show."
She wore a busty belted look on The Tonight Show in 2007
Once Ivanka Trump became a fixture on Donald Trump's "The Apprentice," she got in the habit of making the late-night rounds. She appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in January 2007 in a black minidress with a loose-fitting skirt, thick shoulder straps, and a deep-cut neckline that flaunted her curves. Her hair was loosely tied back, and she completed her look with a pendant necklace. During the interview, she spoke to Jay Leno about how being Donald's daughter exposed her to growing up in the limelight and how that prepared her for working in reality TV. "When I made the conscious decision to start doing 'The Apprentice,' I knew how that would affect my life," Ivanka told the late-night host.
The following month, Ivanka had more attention than she bargained for when she made another late-night appearance. For an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with Andy Dick, she kept her wardrobe a little more conservative: a black dress that covered her clavicles. Dick made the evening uncomfortable by rubbing Ivanka's legs as she spoke with Jimmy Kimmel. "Andy, please don't. Donald Trump will kill both of us," Kimmel joked in an effort to break the tension.
Perhaps the actor had developed an infatuation with Ivanka before meeting her in person, as she was consistently turning heads during that time period.
Ivanka Trump's daringly deep V-neck at the 2006 Met Gala
The mid-2000s was a boom for Ivanka Trump showcasing some of her most scintillating looks. In May 2006, Trump rocked a sleek, eye-catching outfit at the Met Gala, where the theme was AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion. The burgeoning reality TV star showed plenty of skin in a full-length sleeveless black gown with a V-cut neckline that swooped down to her navel. It also featured a black sash belt that tied around her waist. Besides the skin-baring number, Trump kept her look rather simple by pulling her hair back in a bun and accessorizing with earrings and stacked bracelets on her left wrist.
Seeing Trump wear a revealing outfit in this time period was not surprising. "I've never been at a place in my life where I've felt, quite frankly, sexier and more comfortable with my body," she told GQ in April 2007. Trump even went into detail when discussing her figure. "I like my form. I have a little waist, I have hips, I have a chest," she said, adding, "I've never had more interest from the opposite sex." With that spike in confidence, it was no wonder that she continually sported daring looks.
Those chest-baring outfits continued into the following years as well, even as Trump settled down into marriage.
Her off-the-shoulder gown showed off a lot at the 2010 Library Lions Gala
A few years after Ivanka Trump mentioned all the attention her curves were drawing from potential suitors, she tied the knot with Jared Kushner in October 2009. The star-studded ceremony included the likes of Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, and Barbara Walters. "I'm very happy. They're really a beautiful, smart couple. I think you'll hear a lot of great things from them in the years to come," Donald Trump told People at the time of his daughter's wedding.
Being a wife didn't completely stop Ivanka from putting her goods on display. A year after tying the knot, she and Kushner attended the 2010 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library. Ivanka wore a cobalt blue dress that looked modest at a glance, but it had off-the-shoulder straps with a low-cut neckline. As Ivanka posed for photos with her husband, and alongside celebrities such as Anthony Mackie, her pearly whites gleamed like the rocks on her large diamond necklace.
Ivanka may have still flaunted her assets occasionally, but she understood there was a time and place to sport revealing outfits. "My top three style tips for women at work are context, modesty and femininity," she told Forbes in July 2012. "Understand what is appropriate for your industry and in terms of how much skin is being shown," she added. Marriage did not slow Ivanka down from busting out spicy looks, and neither did becoming a mother.
Ivanka Trump's diamanté-framed décolletage at the 2012 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had their first child together in July 2011, and the former "Celebrity Apprentice" host quickly resumed flaunting her figure. Long before Donald Trump was in office, Ivanka attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2012. Less than a year after giving birth, she looked stunning in an elegant silver gown that hugged her hips. She proudly strutted the red carpet in the sparkly dress, which accentuated her curves not only by clinging to her body but also by showing off skin with a plunging neckline. Ivanka wore her hair up and completed the look with dazzling earrings and a matching bracelet, plus a pair of black pumps.
She may have looked ravishing at the Correspondents Dinner, but Ivanka did have her issues with fashion when she was pregnant. "You spend the better part of your youth experimenting and trying to find a style that fits your body type, and all that gets thrown out the window," she told The Wall Street Journal in September 2013. The turnaround from having a child to being one of the best-dressed attendees at the Correspondents Dinner was doubly impressive, as Ivanka was still adjusting to life as the mother of an infant. "I was in total shock. I work so close [to home] that I figured I'd return to work and the baby nurse would bring the baby to me, and I'd run home periodically," she told Harper's Bazaar in May 2011 while discussing the frequency of breastfeeding.