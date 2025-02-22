We Can't Believe Ivanka Trump Went Out In These Super Busty Outfits

The style transformation of Ivanka Trump over the years may surprise those who have only followed her sartorial choices since joining Donald Trump at the White House during his first term. She came to be known for her business-chic attire, but Ivanka has pushed the limits of decency in busty outfits. "I always loved fashion as a form of self-expression, as a means to communicate either a truth or an illusion, depending on what kind of mood you were in," she said on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" in July 2024.

As she got older, the former model toned down her attire, but she still occasionally busts out a spicy outfit that turns heads. Such has been the case during Miami's Formula One weekend, where Ivanka and Jared Kushner put in an appearance at the Carbone Beach event in May 2022. "They're really just settling into normal life and really enjoying it," a source told People in February 2022 while discussing the couple's lifestyle in the Miami area. While her hubby may have kept it "normal" in a white tee with black jeans, Ivanka looked anything but in a stunning minidress. The slinky black number had a high-hemmed skirt, thin shoulder straps, and a plunging neckline. There was also a sequined floral design on the right side of her chest that ran the length of the dress and helped draw the eye to the low-cut top.

John Parra/Getty

When the couple attended the same event two years later, Ivanka flaunted one of her shortest looks: a red minidress. The piece was loose-fitting around the waist, but cinched at the top with a bralette cut and halter top straps. These Miami Beach outfits were actually tame compared to her bustiest outfits through the years.