The Striking Style Transformation Of Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was born with a brand name attached to a moniker that evokes affluence and grandeur. It also suits an heiress who grew up ensconced in a gauche imitation of the Palace of Versailles. Although Ivanka's parentage and self-indulgent surroundings seem like a recipe for an indolent nepo baby, she wasn't content to be a stylish socialite. That said, fashion has figured heavily into her life story. Her style has also evolved dramatically over the years.

Ivanka inherited some physical traits from her mother, Czech-American model Ivana Trump, that made it possible for her to follow Ivana's chicly heeled footsteps into the fashion industry. Then there is Ivanka's well-heeled father, Donald Trump, who had the financial means to turn her into a fashion "It" girl, if that was the style of notoriety she wanted to pursue. In 2015, Ivanka's former friend Chelsea Clinton spoke to Vogue about her then-pal's disinterest in being this type of nepo baby. "There's nothing skin-deep about Ivanka, and I think that's a real tribute to her because certainly anyone as gorgeous as she is could have probably gone quite far being skin-deep," she said.

In "Raising Trump," the late Ivana also insists that there's more to her daughter than meets the eye. "People think she's all hard polish and elegance, a control freak and a little princess, but really, she's down-to-earth, empathetic, insightful, and vulnerable at times," she writes. However, Ivanka's style journey did start with some princess-y attire.