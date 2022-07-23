Meghan Markle's Fangirling Over Trump Family Member Continues To Haunt Her

One member of the Trump family isn't a Meghan Markle fan. When Markle married Prince Harry and eventually brought the Duke of Sussex back to California with her, Donald Trump wasn't happy about the royals resettling on American soil. "The U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" the then-president tweeted in March 2020 (via Variety). This prompted the Sussexes to release a statement saying they would be taking care of their own security, according to BBC News.

A year later, the ex-president spoke to British television host Nigel Farage about Markle, suggesting that Harry made a mistake by marrying her. "I think Harry has been used horribly and I think some day he will regret it," Trump said (via The Times). The man accused of inciting an insurrection also complained, "She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate," in reference to Markle reaching out to members of Congress to garner support for paid parental leave.

Trump continued his anti-Markle campaign when he appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." Piers Morgan also disapproves of Markle, so he was more than happy to let the former "Celebrity Apprentice" host speak. "Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he's an embarrassment," Trump said (via The U.S. Sun). He also prophesied that the Sussexes' marriage wouldn't last, saying, "I predicted almost everything." So, maybe he predicted that Markle would be haunted by her admiration of one of his family members?