The Shady Side Of HGTV Stars Dave And Jenny Marrs Everyone Ignores

HGTV stars have been known to engage in shady behavior, and when Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs were accused of deceiving homeowners, they found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit. In February 2023, the "Fixer to Fabulous" stars were sued by Matthew McGrath and Sarah McGrath, who had hired the Marrses' construction company to perform renovations on their newly purchased home. Per 5 News, the agreement stated that the upgrades would be completed within a month, but according to the suit, they were either not done or made worse. "As of August 28, 2022, not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed. Since that time, the defendants by and through David Marrs have attempted some of the repairs listed but ... several of the attempts to repair have caused more damage to the house," the complaint stated. Both parties attempted mediation, which did not go well, and a court date was set for January 27, 2025.

It turns out that the feuding couples never had to take the lawsuit to trial. As reported by People, the Marrses and the McGraths settled right before the court date for an undisclosed amount. The HGTV stars have yet to comment on their now-finished legal battle, and Amy Prenner, Communications Expert and founder of The Prenner Group, thinks this is a bad move. "Acknowledge the situation without being defensive. If possible, clarify misunderstandings and provide context while keeping it professional," she exclusively told Nicki Swift of what she would advise the couple to do. Settling with the McGraths may have been best for Dave and Jenny, as additional details have emerged about the complaint — and they make the remodelers look as shady as ever.