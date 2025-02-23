The Shady Side Of HGTV Stars Dave And Jenny Marrs Everyone Ignores
HGTV stars have been known to engage in shady behavior, and when Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs were accused of deceiving homeowners, they found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit. In February 2023, the "Fixer to Fabulous" stars were sued by Matthew McGrath and Sarah McGrath, who had hired the Marrses' construction company to perform renovations on their newly purchased home. Per 5 News, the agreement stated that the upgrades would be completed within a month, but according to the suit, they were either not done or made worse. "As of August 28, 2022, not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed. Since that time, the defendants by and through David Marrs have attempted some of the repairs listed but ... several of the attempts to repair have caused more damage to the house," the complaint stated. Both parties attempted mediation, which did not go well, and a court date was set for January 27, 2025.
It turns out that the feuding couples never had to take the lawsuit to trial. As reported by People, the Marrses and the McGraths settled right before the court date for an undisclosed amount. The HGTV stars have yet to comment on their now-finished legal battle, and Amy Prenner, Communications Expert and founder of The Prenner Group, thinks this is a bad move. "Acknowledge the situation without being defensive. If possible, clarify misunderstandings and provide context while keeping it professional," she exclusively told Nicki Swift of what she would advise the couple to do. Settling with the McGraths may have been best for Dave and Jenny, as additional details have emerged about the complaint — and they make the remodelers look as shady as ever.
Dave and Jenny Marrs' lawsuit showed that the house they sold had many issues
Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs' lawsuit was a lot deeper than missing cabinetry or broken windows. According to documents obtained by Fox16, inspections of the house purchased by Matthew McGrath and Sarah McGrath found repairs to be estimated at over $85,000. Along with issues with the driveway and the landscaping, there were structural problems that would only get worse over time. "It is our judgment that the home requires repairs for the roof framing, main floor framing deflections, exterior wall framing, and bracing, reinstallation of the windows, vinyl siding, window and door flashing, and brick veneer," the inspection stated, according to the lawsuit. The deck also wasn't properly attached to the house, which was reported to be unsafe and not up to code.
After the details emerged, Dave and Jenny still failed to publicly acknowledge the lawsuit — so it's definitely something the cameras won't show fans on "Fixer to Fabulous." However, Amy Prenner advised the couple, "If there were mistakes, own them. People respect accountability and a commitment to doing better." She also stated, "A well-placed interview or feature can help shift the focus back to their strengths and future plans." To pivot their image, Prenner suggested that the Marrs get involved with charity, which they did. On February 4, 2025 — mere days after the lawsuit was settled — Dave shared on Instagram, "Tonight's episode ends with a pet adoption event and (shockingly!) we didn't go home with a new pet that day. We had no plans to adopt another pet until Holly's new foster kittens moved in and Lloyd made his way into our hearts." If anything will win HGTV fans over, it's definitely cute kittens finding their forever home.