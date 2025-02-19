Kai Trump & Tiger Woods Seemingly Use Each Other For Clout (& The Timing Is So Odd)

After the death of Tiger Woods' mom, Kultida Woods, on February 4, the pro golfer was seen in public for the first time at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16. He was accompanied by none other than Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, who is rising in the ranks of the golf world. Woods' appearance came as a surprise, given that he had told fans that he was missing this year's tournament due to his mother's death. "I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss," he tweeted.

However, it looks like he took advantage of Kai's presence at the tournament to bridge PGA and the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, which Donald has been attempting to mend. "I think we're in a very positive place right now. We had a meeting with the President," he stated, as reported by Sky Sports. Woods, who had many inspiring comebacks during his career, added, "I think that things are going to heal quickly. We're going to get this game going in the right direction." Despite Woods' cheery sentiment, some fans think that the vice chairman of the PGA Tour Board of Directors is all talk and think his appearance was carefully planned.