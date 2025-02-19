Kai Trump & Tiger Woods Seemingly Use Each Other For Clout (& The Timing Is So Odd)
After the death of Tiger Woods' mom, Kultida Woods, on February 4, the pro golfer was seen in public for the first time at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16. He was accompanied by none other than Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, who is rising in the ranks of the golf world. Woods' appearance came as a surprise, given that he had told fans that he was missing this year's tournament due to his mother's death. "I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss," he tweeted.
However, it looks like he took advantage of Kai's presence at the tournament to bridge PGA and the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, which Donald has been attempting to mend. "I think we're in a very positive place right now. We had a meeting with the President," he stated, as reported by Sky Sports. Woods, who had many inspiring comebacks during his career, added, "I think that things are going to heal quickly. We're going to get this game going in the right direction." Despite Woods' cheery sentiment, some fans think that the vice chairman of the PGA Tour Board of Directors is all talk and think his appearance was carefully planned.
Tiger Woods and Donald Trump seem to have a mutual understanding
When LIV Golf was launched in 2021 as a rival to the PGA, the golf world was divided, and fans believe Tiger Woods is now sucking up to Donald Trump, who is on PGA's side, to curry favor. X page JCA Golf Report slammed the pro golfer for his statement about the two leagues coming to a resolution and tweeted, "After all the things he has done to avoid exactly that, now he repeats the BS words of Jay Monahan earlier in the week, 'the fans,'" the handle ranted. It continued, "But I've got to ask: Why wasn't Tiger Woods or for that matter, Jay Monahan, Rory McIlroy, and Adam Scott sucking up and supporting President Trump in public before the elections? Many well known billionaires did."
Many thought Woods' appearance with Kai was strange, but it looks like he's been tight with Donald for some time, and it doesn't hurt to have a mutually beneficial relationship with his granddaughter. At just 17 years old, she's already made a name for herself as a soon-to-be pro golfer and is set to attend the University of Miami as member of the Miami Hurricanes. She also just announced that she has an endorsement deal with TaylorMade, which, coincidentally enough, Woods just signed with as well. It looks like Woods' and Donald's relationship goes much deeper than fans believed.