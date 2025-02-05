Kultida Woods: The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Tiger Woods' Mom

Born on September 30, 1944, in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, Kultida Woods was the youngest of four children. Her father, an architect, and her mother, a schoolteacher, divorced when Tida was only five years old. Growing up, she admitted her childhood was an incredibly rough experience, telling Golf Digest in 2009 (via ESPN), "It was hard for me." This was especially true after Tida was sent away to a boarding school, where she spent five years having to fend for herself. "I almost never went back to any of my family, just stayed at the school," she recalled. "Every weekend I'd hope my father or mother would visit me, ... but no one ever came," Tida said. "I felt abandoned."

She wanted to live with her mother, but after she remarried and had other children, Tida struggled to find her own place in her family. The same went for her father, who preferred his much younger kids over Tida and her three siblings. As a child, Tida didn't experience any affection from her parents, especially from her late dad. "He never hug me or tell me, 'I love you,'" she shared. So when she became a mother and had her son, Tiger Woods, she made a vow to always give him the love and attention she never had growing up. After both her parents died, Tida struggled to build a close relationship with her siblings, one of whom had also since passed away. "We are not really close," she told the magazine. But what's past is past. "We are all old now. What happened, it's over," she remarked.