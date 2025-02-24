Inside The Relationship Between Eagles QB Jalen Hurts & Fiancée Bry Burrows

When the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated on the field with his fiancée, Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows. The two met as students at the University of Alabama and began dating, but their relationship didn't become public knowledge until Burrows was spotted cheering for Hurts on the sidelines at the 2023 NFC Championship that January. After sparking engagement rumors, the couple revealed their plans to get hitched in exclusive engagement photos published by Essence magazine in September 2024. One of them showed Hurts with his arms around Burrows' waist as they stood against a romantic backdrop. "Damn good for him!" one fan wrote in a Reddit thread discussing the happy news. Another said, "Man secured the bag and then secured the love of his life. Stay winning Jalen."

Though he tends to keep his personal life private, Hurts has spoken about his relationship with Burrows in a past Essence interview. "I'm not married or anything like that," he said at the time, but added, "I am spoken for." On how he knew Burrows was The One, the Houston, Texas, native gushed, "I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now." The Eagles QB also referenced his girlfriend while speaking to Time about his love of cooking. "Boiled crawfish is not everybody's favorite, but usually when I make it, it becomes a fan favorite," Hurts proudly declared. "My mom likes it. My grandma loves it. My girlfriend loves it even more. So that's good enough for me." How happy it makes him to please the women in his life is further evidence that Hurts really is as nice as he seems.