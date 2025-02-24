Inside The Relationship Between Eagles QB Jalen Hurts & Fiancée Bry Burrows
When the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated on the field with his fiancée, Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows. The two met as students at the University of Alabama and began dating, but their relationship didn't become public knowledge until Burrows was spotted cheering for Hurts on the sidelines at the 2023 NFC Championship that January. After sparking engagement rumors, the couple revealed their plans to get hitched in exclusive engagement photos published by Essence magazine in September 2024. One of them showed Hurts with his arms around Burrows' waist as they stood against a romantic backdrop. "Damn good for him!" one fan wrote in a Reddit thread discussing the happy news. Another said, "Man secured the bag and then secured the love of his life. Stay winning Jalen."
Though he tends to keep his personal life private, Hurts has spoken about his relationship with Burrows in a past Essence interview. "I'm not married or anything like that," he said at the time, but added, "I am spoken for." On how he knew Burrows was The One, the Houston, Texas, native gushed, "I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now." The Eagles QB also referenced his girlfriend while speaking to Time about his love of cooking. "Boiled crawfish is not everybody's favorite, but usually when I make it, it becomes a fan favorite," Hurts proudly declared. "My mom likes it. My grandma loves it. My girlfriend loves it even more. So that's good enough for me." How happy it makes him to please the women in his life is further evidence that Hurts really is as nice as he seems.
Bry Burrows is successful in her own right
With news of Jalen Hurts' engagement to Bry Burrows, many football fans are probably eager to learn more about the Philadelphia Eagles WAG, despite Burrows' preference for staying out of the spotlight. Some might be surprised to learn that the gorgeous brunette is successful in her own right. According to reports, Burrows works as an artificial intelligence partner at IBM in Dallas, Texas. She has been in tech since earning her master's degree from the Manderson Graduate School of Business in Alabama. Before being promoted, she held roles as a sales executive and software financing leader at the same IT company. People also notes that Burrows is involved in philanthropic work and enjoys spending time in nature whenever she can.
Throughout their relationship, Burrows has been a constant presence in Hurts' life, supporting him both on and off the field. In April 2023, she joined Hurts at a press conference celebrating his $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles (and becoming one of the high-paid athletes in NFL history, at that). The two were also spotted having a date night at the Frankie Beverly and Maze concert in Philadelphia in July 2024.
After getting engaged, the college sweethearts made their red carpet debut at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City in October 2024. The star quarterback looked handsome in his all-black ensemble, while Burrows turned heads in her ruched dress with a chest cutout. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Hurts took a moment to acknowledge his fiancée during a press conference in February 2025. "To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support," he gushed. "Thank you for the love and thank you for being the rock that I can lean on."