Meet The Wives And Girlfriends Of The Philadelphia Eagles

Well, it's official, the matchup for Super Bowl LIX will include the Philadelphia Eagles, as they absolutely dominated the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game. Yet their success from season to season doesn't only come from their performance on the field, but from their solid support systems on the sidelines, the wives and girlfriends, of course.

Just like the stunning wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs, these ladies have an unbreakable bond and have formed their own little team just as quickly as their athletic counterparts had. From game days to dinner date nights, these girls sure know how to have fun, and photos from some of their get-togethers have left us with major F.O.M.O. I mean, we would have done anything to be invited to the EaGals Holiday Party.

Without further ado, allow us to introduce you to the wives and girlfriends of the Philadelphia Eagles.