Meet The Wives And Girlfriends Of The Philadelphia Eagles
Well, it's official, the matchup for Super Bowl LIX will include the Philadelphia Eagles, as they absolutely dominated the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game. Yet their success from season to season doesn't only come from their performance on the field, but from their solid support systems on the sidelines, the wives and girlfriends, of course.
Just like the stunning wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs, these ladies have an unbreakable bond and have formed their own little team just as quickly as their athletic counterparts had. From game days to dinner date nights, these girls sure know how to have fun, and photos from some of their get-togethers have left us with major F.O.M.O. I mean, we would have done anything to be invited to the EaGals Holiday Party.
Without further ado, allow us to introduce you to the wives and girlfriends of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rick Lovato and wife Jordan Britt Lovato got married in secret
The 2022 football season was one that brought the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, but for long snapper Rick Lovato, it was also the year in which he married his wife, Jordan Britt. The pair initially met on the dating app Bumble in 2017 — which is giving us flashbacks to how Jason and Kylie Kelce met on a dating app – and there was simply no denying their deep connection. Only a month after their first date, Lovato and Britt went public with their relationship, and in November 2019, the athlete got down on one knee and popped the big question. The duo would later have their wedding ceremony in February 2022, and Britt was sure to share many snaps of the beautiful day on social media.
However, in a post made to Britt's Instagram in March 2023, the Eagles W.A.G revealed that she and Lovato had actually been married for longer than we knew. "Whoops, kept a little secret for 2 years," she captioned the post. As it turned out, their original wedding date in March 2021 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though that didn't stop the happy couple from making things official. Yes, on March 6, 2021, Britt and Lovato made their way down to the courthouse and wed in front of their parents and puppy.
2024 brought about another surprise announcement from Lovato and Britt, as the athlete's wife became pregnant following struggles with infertility. On October 10, 2024, the couple welcomed their sweet baby boy Freddie, who was named after Britt's late father.
Jordan Mailata's wife Niki Ikahihifo-Bender Mailata is a Philadelphia Children's Alliance board member
When not on the field, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata advocates for social change, attending fundraisers and galas for an array of organizations throughout Philadelphia. The athlete has even had the honor of being the special guest at such events, to which his wife, Niki Ikahihifo-Bender Mailata, is always right by his side to support both Jordan and the initiative. Is this just not the best NFL couple?
With that being said, it's no surprise that Niki is just as passionate about change, and one organization that she is highly involved with is the Philadelphia Children's Alliance. The non-profit provides support to families and children impacted by child abuse and violence and has held a special place in Niki's heart ever since she learned of its mission. "I'm honored to serve as a member of their board and I have for the past two years," the lawyer shared in a video posted to her Instagram in April 2024. In fact, both Niki and her husband will be honorees at PCA's 25th annual Bear Affair Fundraiser, which is set to take place in May 2025.
Darius Slay's wife Jennifer Slay was a college basketball star
While Darius Slay has already changed the NFL by being one of the most celebrated cornerbacks, his wife, Jennifer, has an athletic past that is most definitely worth noting as well. Yes, the Eagles W.A.G was a Division 2 basketball icon at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she played as a guard for the college team.
Jennifer would then meet Darius in 2015 during her senior year of college, where the two initially bonded over the fact that they were both teen parents. However, it wouldn't be long before a strong, romantic connection was formed, and the pair was spotted enjoying their first date at none other than an NBA game.
For Darius, Jennifer quickly became both his biggest motivator and source of peace, and he credited a lot of his maturity to her in a 2016 interview. "I've been around a lot of mature guys, happily married men," Darius told the Detroit Free Press. "Seeing them living happily, so, shoot, I need to be doing the same thing. They're doing the right thing, I need to do the right thing." Just a year later in 2017, the couple would exchange vows in Darius' hometown of Brunswick, Georgia. In addition to Darius' two sons from a previous relationship, as well as Jennifer's son, Trent, the couple shares two babies of their own, Desirae and Desmond, making them a happy family of seven.
Jake Elliott met wife Annie Elliott in middle school
While some people have to search for what feels like forever to find their one true love, Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott met his wife before he could even drive. That's right, both Jake and Annie attended McClure Jr. High School in Illinois, where their innocent friendship would eventually evolve into "I do."
Though the duo has known each other since they were pre-teens, Jake and Annie did not actually start dating until 2017 after they both graduated from college. Since then, the pair has done nothing but support each other through some pretty major life events, including Jake's first Super Bowl win in 2018, and Annie's completion of her master's degree. 2019 is when the couple's relationship would move to the next level, as Jake proposed to his partner-in-crime in none other than their middle school gym. This special moment could be seen over on Annie's Instagram, where she posted a sweet series of photos, including some awesome throwbacks. "I sure did out-kick my coverage," the Eagles W.A.G captioned the post. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world! Never give up on a middle school crush."
Annie and Jack were married just nine months following their engagement, where fellow W.A.G Kylie Kelce served as one of Annie's bridesmaids. In addition to their beloved fur babies, Roxanne and Willy, the couple shares a son named Beau Daniel. The baby boy was born on July 29, 2023, and has attended his fair share of Eagles football games since then, as expected.
Lane Johnson and his girlfriend, Kelsey Holmer, love spending time outdoors
Offensive tackle Lane Johnson had a great season in 2022, as the athlete hit a record for not getting a single sack over the course of 26 consecutive games. Such a performance would help lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl that year, though they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs football team. However, Johnson's mood could not be dampened, nor his athleticism changed, as the OT had recently entered a relationship with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer. The two have been virtually inseparable ever since, and the W.A.G has been both Johnson's rock and biggest supporter for the last two years.
When Johnson isn't needed at practice or on the field, both he and Holmer enjoy spending time together in the great outdoors. Whether snowmobiling in the Colorado mountains or hanging in the backyard at home, the duo is always sure to make every day an adventure no matter how big or small. In a video posted to Holmer's Instagram on February 14, 2023, fans were given a look at the couple's Valentine's Day celebration, which was held outdoors, of course. Sitting on a blanket adorned with a candle and rose, Johnson and Holmer enjoyed a special cake and assortment of chocolates.
Brandon Graham's wife Carlyne Graham holds a dual master's degree
Defensive end Brandon Graham and his wife, Carlyne Graham, have been married for more than a decade — since 2014 — sharing two children and numerous memories both on and off the field. However, like all NFL players, the window in which they play professionally is quite small, and the W.A.G has been preparing for the life transition as Brandon closes in on retirement. "I'm gonna support whatever he chooses to do," Carlyne told The Athletic in 2023. "He supports me so I'm gonna support him. I don't want him to stop until he's ready to stop."
Though she stopped working for some time to raise their children, Emerson and Bryson, Carlyne has an impressive resume behind her. In fact, the boss babe is the proud holder of multiple degrees: a dual bachelor's degree in sociology and criminal justice from Lane College, as well as a dual master's degree in social work and child and family law from Loyola University.
Looking to practice psychotherapy in Pennsylvania, Carlyne took the state exam in 2022, which she not only passed, but did so on the very first try. "I'm finding a sense to get back to what my purpose is," she explained. "I took such a long break, you know, to raise our kids, to make sure he was good. I figure, now it's time for me to get back to me, you know?"
Landon Dickerson and wife Brooke Dickerson exchanged their vows on a mountainside
Just like Saquon Barkley and his girlfriend Anna Congdon, guard Landon Dickerson met his wife, Brooke, in college, and the pair would date for four years before the athlete popped the big question. Such an event would take place only days after Dickerson signed with the Eagles, making May 2021 a highly memorable month for the pair. "Can't believe I get to marry my best friend," Brooke captioned a post on Instagram, which showcased the couple's gorgeous beach proposal on the Gulf Shores of Alabama. However, just when we thought the duo couldn't outdo themselves in terms of scenic backdrops, pictures from their wedding were released, leaving our jaws on the floor.
Landon and Brooke exchanged their vows at the Glassy Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina, surrounded by 150 guests and the stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. "We wanted a ceremony and reception spot that had a view of the mountains," Brooke shared with People in 2023. "Landon grew up in the mountains and I have always enjoyed hiking, so a mountain wedding just made sense for us." The group then partied the night away at Hotel Domestique, where the space was so elegantly decorated with long tables, white linens, and plenty of candles. The couple would later escape to the islands of Maui, Kauai, and Lanai, where they enjoyed a gorgeous and relaxing honeymoon vacation.
DeVonta Smith's fiance Mya Danielle is a fashion influencer
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith ended 2024 with a bang, as the athlete proposed to his girlfriend, Mya Danielle, on New Year's Eve. "Went on a ROCK climbing adventure with my forever tonight," Danielle captioned a post made to her Instagram, in which the couple could be seen smiling cheek to cheek, as well as rocking matching killer outfits. Yet it's no surprise that Mya's fit was on point for the special evening, for the Eagles W.A.G is a fashion influencer with a pretty extensive following. She runs a page on Shop LTK where she provides fans with plenty of style inspiration.
In January 2025, Danielle posted a video to her Instagram in partnership with Abercrombie, styling some of the brand's pieces in preparation for Super Bowl weekend. The influencer showcased a total of four looks, from a comfy airport fit to a date night ensemble, and the comment section was sure to prove that Danielle is in fact doing her job. "Going to get the eagles tee right now," one follower wrote underneath the post. "Oooo, I need to snag that athleisure set toniiight," another shared. Fans also couldn't help but compliment the influencer on her cute baby bump, as Mya is pregnant with what will be her and DeVonta's second child together.
Kenny Pickett and wife Amy Pickett grew up in the same town
Though they only began dating in 2021, quarterback Kenny Pickett and his wife, Amy, have an impressive history, as the couple grew up in the same New Jersey town and frequently crossed paths. "We worked out at the same place growing up because Amy played soccer and I played football," Kenny explained to People. "We started training at this place when I was like 12 years old and Amy might have been 10, so I knew her growing up from there."
The couple split ways for college where they would both become Division 1 athletes; Amy playing soccer at Princeton and Kenny playing football at the University of Pittsburgh. However, such a detail would only make the pair bond that much quicker when they rekindled at a hometown party, and the two have been inseparable ever since.
"I knew when I first started dating Amy that I wanted to marry her," Kenny gushed, and the pair exchanged vows on June 24, 2023 in none other than New Jersey. At the time, Kenny was still playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so many elements of the team were included within the ceremony, such as a Steelers ice sculpture. Even more memorable? Kenny and Amy were actually married by the Steelers' chaplain.
Jalen Hurts and girlfriend Bryonna Burrows met in college
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a fairly private guy, only sharing content related to his football career and charity work on his social media. So, when it appeared that the athlete had a lady by his side at the 2022-2023 season NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, fans and followers alike were eager to know just who Jalen Hurts' girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows, was.
In a 2023 interview with Essence, Hurts provided readers with the info they had been so desperate to learn, explaining that he and Burrows met at the University of Alabama, where they had been dating on and off. However, the QB always knew that Bry was the girl for him since the day that they met, as her smarts, passion, and undying support left him head over heels. "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now," he explained.
As of September 2024, the pair is engaged to be wed, though they still continue to keep most of their relationship relatively private. We do know that Hurts popped the question to his tech savvy girl on a beautiful beach, surrounded by roses, candles, and even a violinist.