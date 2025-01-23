Who Is Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend, Anna Congdon?

Since Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are no longer with the Philadelphia Eagles, star running back Saquon Barkley's long-time partner, Anna Congdon, may be the most recognizable WAG for the team. Congdon met Barkley when the pair attended Penn State together. That was a home-state school for Congdon, who is from Forest City, Pennsylvania, where she excelled on her high school basketball team before graduating in 2016.

That was the year she met Barkley, and their first Instagram post together was in December 2016. "He's alright on the field but you should see him on the dance floor," Congdon wrote alongside a snap of Barkley standing behind her with his hands around her waist. A few months later, the two were in a serious relationship, and she gave an Instagram birthday shoutout to the Nittany Lions standout while posting a photo of him kissing her on the cheek. By March 2017, Barkley had met members of the family. "Dating a congdon is a package deal," Congdon captioned a pic of Barkley posing with her and her sister.

A year later, the couple had taken a serious step in their relationship; Congdon was eight months pregnant with their first child. The birth of their daughter coincided with Barkley being drafted into the NFL. "I tweeted out the other day a big blessing's coming my way. ... I was talking about my future kid," he told reporters in March 2018, per ESPN. The next month, Barkley was drafted, and Congdon gave birth to their daughter, Jada Clare. The couple had their second child, Saquon Jr., in September 2022. Being a mom with two kids hasn't stopped Congdon from showing out on game days to support Barkley.