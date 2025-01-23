Who Is Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend, Anna Congdon?
Since Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are no longer with the Philadelphia Eagles, star running back Saquon Barkley's long-time partner, Anna Congdon, may be the most recognizable WAG for the team. Congdon met Barkley when the pair attended Penn State together. That was a home-state school for Congdon, who is from Forest City, Pennsylvania, where she excelled on her high school basketball team before graduating in 2016.
That was the year she met Barkley, and their first Instagram post together was in December 2016. "He's alright on the field but you should see him on the dance floor," Congdon wrote alongside a snap of Barkley standing behind her with his hands around her waist. A few months later, the two were in a serious relationship, and she gave an Instagram birthday shoutout to the Nittany Lions standout while posting a photo of him kissing her on the cheek. By March 2017, Barkley had met members of the family. "Dating a congdon is a package deal," Congdon captioned a pic of Barkley posing with her and her sister.
A year later, the couple had taken a serious step in their relationship; Congdon was eight months pregnant with their first child. The birth of their daughter coincided with Barkley being drafted into the NFL. "I tweeted out the other day a big blessing's coming my way. ... I was talking about my future kid," he told reporters in March 2018, per ESPN. The next month, Barkley was drafted, and Congdon gave birth to their daughter, Jada Clare. The couple had their second child, Saquon Jr., in September 2022. Being a mom with two kids hasn't stopped Congdon from showing out on game days to support Barkley.
Anna Congdon has killer fashion sense
Anna Congdon has a chic sense of style. Unlike some other NFL WAGs, such as Brittany Mahomes, who rock tasteless game day outfits, Congdon takes a more subdued approach to her Philadelphia Eagles game ensembles. When the Eagles faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional playoff game on January 19, Congdon wore a snow-friendly 'fit that was perfect for the wintry weather. The Penn State alum paired a stylish white coat with off-white pants and accessorized with black gloves and black boots. Fans caught an eyeful of the understated game day outfit when pregame footage showed Saquon Barkley stopping in the tunnel to give love to Congdon and their two little ones before he took the field. The running back planted a kiss on Congdon's cheek and then exchanged a rehearsed handshake with their daughter, Jada Clare. For the occasion, Jada Clare was twinning with her mom in her own white coat and off-white pants. The toddler also sported a pair of white earmuffs to protect her from the cold.
Pregame family moments ❤️ @saquon
📺: #LARvsPHI- 3pm ET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/zkCzppOq6w
— NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2025
That wasn't the first time Congdon rocked a stylish look on game day. In September 2021, she also took the white-themed approach, but since the weather was warmer, she opted for a baggy cropped white tee and loose-fitting jeans. Two years later, Congdon stunned at New York Fashion Week in an all-dark denim shirt and pant combo. Congdon's eye-catching fashion was on display again when the family attended the NFL Honors in February 2024. For that event, she wore a sleek backless black dress that hugged her frame. She shared photos of the dress on Instagram, but Congdon usually doesn't post much online.
Anna Congdon mostly only posts to support Saquon Barkley
Despite not posting much since becoming a mother of two, Anna Congdon has a sizable Instagram following. She may not be overly active on the platform, but she does follow an unwritten rule of being an NFL WAG: support your partner online. When Saquon Barkley passed the 2,000 rushing yards milestone in December 2024, his partner took to her Instagram Stories to show him love. "You outshine the morning sun," Congdon captioned a snap of Barkley on the sidelines (via the New York Post).
Congdon is more active on X, formerly Twitter, than she is on IG, but her account is mostly used to retweet posts about Barkley and the Eagles. She did, however, make a special post about Barkley after he had an incredible performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2024. "My fiancé really does this!!!!!!" she tweeted. A year earlier, Congdon shared another rare tweet to show support for Barkley's campaign to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
In the past, Congdon was far more active on social media, especially Instagram. She posted a spicy snap to her timeline in August 2017 where she wore a revealing tiny blue bikini while perched on a motorcycle. Congdon posted a trio of swimsuit snaps to her page when she visited Antigua in January 2020. For those pics, she sported a pink bikini top and high-waisted gray bottoms while posing in the water. Perhaps Congdon quit posting so much because of the demands of motherhood, or maybe it had to do with online backlash. "An instagram troll said i'm built like a wiper blade," Congdon tweeted in June 2018 along with an animated laughing gif.