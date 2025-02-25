Fox News Anchors With The Most Shocking Transformations
Many Fox News anchors have been with the network for years if not decades, so they've undergone quite the transformations since they started working there. Of course, some of the most famous faces had careers reporting the news way before getting recruited by Fox. Longtime political commentator Sean Hannity began his career in 1989 at a local California college radio station and then moved on to Fox News in 1996. With decades on the network, he is officially the longest-running host amongst his peers, and fans will be surprised to see how much he's changed.
Some Fox News hosts have been open about getting plastic surgery, which didn't always have the best results, while others were rumored to have had work done but never admitted it. When you're a public figure on a conservative news channel, the last thing you want to do is 'fess up to fretting over your looks, so it's understandable if they want to keep it hush-hush. However, eagle-eyed fans are quick to point out obvious differences, and whether they've aged naturally or have had a nip here or a tuck there, these Fox News anchors' transformations were a sight to behold.
Sean Hannity went from black to salt-and-pepper hair
Fox News viewers can't think about the network without Sean Hannity's name coming to mind, and that's because he's been a mainstay there since he was in his mid-30s. Back then, fans saw him with a head full of dark hair with a deep side part as the co-host of "Hannity & Colmes." After Alan Colmes left in 2009, Hannity hosted his solo show on Fox News with slightly grayer hair but still the same side part, which didn't go unnoticed by viewers. "The part in Sean Hannity's hair is so extreme it looks like Home Pride Butter Top Bread,'" sports personality Colin Cowherd quipped in February 2013 on X, formerly known as Twitter.
These days, Hannity's hair is snow-white and not as full as his earlier days. Given his age, a bit of thinning is understandable. But now, some are questioning if all his hair is his after his hairline seemed to start creeping lower and lower. "Say what you will about the man, but I love Sean Hannity's hat," an X user joked about the host's strands covering his forehead. Another posted, "Hannity's hairline is advancing rather than receding. Absolutely spectacular." Perhaps he's inadvertently mirroring his pal Donald Trump, whose hair started to flop in his 70s.
Janice Dean's botched plastic surgery left her with a lopsided face
Plenty of celebrities try different procedures in an attempt to look younger, but unfortunately for Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, hers was a nightmare. In 2017, she admitted to feeling self-conscious about the excess skin around her neck and underwent a non-surgical skin-tightening treatment. "The doctor comes in and performs the procedure. My husband picks me up and doesn't say so at the time, but later tells me that I looked terrible. Especially the left side of my face. My head is bandaged and so is my neck," she recalled in a Fox News blog. The next day, Dean's facial swelling was so bad that she asked the doctor if it was normal. "My bottom lip had looked like it had vanished. My smile was lopsided," she shared. It took over nine weeks for Dean's face to go back to normal, and she was finally able to regain control of her features.
Dean's smile has since looked more natural, and she's as youthful-looking as ever. She did admit to using Botox to erase fine lines and wrinkles so that, along with good skincare, likely contributes to her smooth skin. It looks like she's had no permanent damage from the procedure, and her lips definitely appear less strained now.
Megyn Kelly's nose sparked plastic surgery speculation
Megyn Kelly joined Fox News in 2004, and her transformation has been something to see. In April 2013, she shared a throwback video of her first-ever appearance in honor of the network's 15th anniversary, and while she had the same blond hair she's known for, she looked like a completely different person. Over the years, the podcast host adopted her signature look, but viewers noticed that her nose looked slightly askew. Plastic surgeon Robert Kotler noted, "We can tell Kelly had at least one nose job, due to the groove on the left side of her nose. We've seen that flaw many times in unhappy patients who sometimes search for years for just the right cosmetic plastic surgeon with the skill, knowledge, and experience to correct the marks left from an inept procedure."
Kelly faced backlash when she accused actor Erin Moriarty of getting work done on her face on a January 2024 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." Plastic surgeon Richard Westreich suggested that Kelly was a hypocrite and pointed out the flaws in her nose, despite it looking a lot straighter than it did at the beginning of her career. He stated to The U.S. Sun, "Here is a clear example of someone in a glass house throwing stones. Megyn unequivocally and 100% has had a rhinoplasty. Compared to Erin's rhinoplasty, Megyn's rhinoplasty is pretty terrible. Megyn has crooked nostrils, and they are all wonky." Ouch. He certainly didn't hold back his opinions of her alleged surgery.
Jeanine Pirro went from natural to heavily made-up
When Jeanine Pirro started her career at Fox News in 2006, she sported a natural look, with a short wavy 'do and barely-there makeup. Of course, she did get a television-ready makeover before going on-air, but the former District Attorney of Westchester County always used a light hand. In 2008, Jeanine got her own show, "Judge Pirro," on The CW, and her makeup became a bit heavier. She had also grown her hair out into a blown-out bob that almost skimmed her shoulders. As she became more of a prominent figure on television, it seems the "Liars, Leakers, and Liberals" writer opted for a more made-up look with the help of professionals. "Hair, makeup and wardrobe. I'm ready! Practicing my lines.... Have u figured out what show?" she shared on Facebook in 2015.
Now, "The Five" co-host has gone full glam, with teased hair, false lashes, and shimmery eyeshadow galore. During Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards, she looked more like a beauty pageant contestant than a television host. Jeanine definitely wasn't shy about laying on the thick foundation, bronzer, and eyeliner, and her makeup was quite a departure from her earlier days. The mom of two is rolling solo after divorcing her ex Albert J. Pirro, so perhaps she's just having fun in her single lady era.