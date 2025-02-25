Fox News Anchors With The Most Shocking Transformations

Many Fox News anchors have been with the network for years if not decades, so they've undergone quite the transformations since they started working there. Of course, some of the most famous faces had careers reporting the news way before getting recruited by Fox. Longtime political commentator Sean Hannity began his career in 1989 at a local California college radio station and then moved on to Fox News in 1996. With decades on the network, he is officially the longest-running host amongst his peers, and fans will be surprised to see how much he's changed.

Some Fox News hosts have been open about getting plastic surgery, which didn't always have the best results, while others were rumored to have had work done but never admitted it. When you're a public figure on a conservative news channel, the last thing you want to do is 'fess up to fretting over your looks, so it's understandable if they want to keep it hush-hush. However, eagle-eyed fans are quick to point out obvious differences, and whether they've aged naturally or have had a nip here or a tuck there, these Fox News anchors' transformations were a sight to behold.