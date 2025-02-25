Chappell Roan Is Totally Unrecognizable Without Makeup

There are celebs who look a little different without their makeup, and then there's Chappell Roan, who is totally unrecognizable without her glam. Of course, this has nothing to do with her natural beauty — it's just that her stage persona requires elaborate, over-the-top makeup. If you've been keeping up, then you know she usually starts with a base of white face paint and bright, colorful eyeshadow and builds from there. Roan, who's been open about her sexuality, revealed the inspiration behind her unique look. "People in my hometown call gay people clowns," shared the singer during a performance. "That's why I actually wear my white face. ... Like, b**ch, I'll show you a clown."

Although it's clear that Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, looks very different when she's donning her stage makeup, hiding isn't her intention. "I do not believe makeup hides anything about someone," she told Elle in February 2025. "It's kind of like someone making art and then saying, 'Just kidding, I'm actually hiding.' I don't think you can hide yourself with makeup." In her opinion, makeup is a tool to express yourself, "whether that is full coverage, extreme contour, or wearing nothing." She continued, "I think it's all an expression of yourself, even if it is to alter how you look to the world."

When she's not onstage, Roan often goes without makeup.