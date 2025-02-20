Sarah Huckabee Sanders Flashes Her Slim Legs After Dramatic Weight Loss

Packing a powerful political career into her ongoing legacy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has undergone quite the transformation. Coming from a family with quite the conservative pedigree, Huckabee Sanders followed in the footsteps of her father, Mike Huckabee, and worked her way up from White House press secretary during Donald Trump's first administration to governor of Arkansas. But that's not the only thing she has to brag about these days. Huckabee Sanders has also undergone quite the weight loss journey — and has the killer legs to prove it. However, her wardrobe seems to be stuck in the past, with her skirt's slit offering the only peek at her toned gams.

Thank you @RepFrenchHill for hosting me and Arkansas' education leaders at your HBCU summit. My administration has been proud to support Arkansas' HBCUs and with Arkansas ACCESS, we'll help every student break barriers to achieve their higher education goals. pic.twitter.com/mVvaok2yKh — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 18, 2025

In a February 18 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Huckabee Sanders thanked Rep. French Hill for hosting her and various education leaders at an HBCU event. According to Huckabee Sanders, "My administration has been proud to support Arkansas' HBCUs and with Arkansas ACCESS, we'll help every student break barriers to achieve their higher education goals." That sounds rather lofty, but with education as the theme of the summit, it could be why Huckabee Sanders wore an outfit more fitting of a school marm. Considering just how much Huckabee Sanders is worth, she certainly can afford a new wardrobe to go with her figure.