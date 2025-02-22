Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Karoline Leavitt

In November 2024, President Donald Trump announced Karoline Leavitt as his White House press secretary, making history as the youngest person to ever assume the role at 27. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump shared in a statement to The New York Times. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium." Before this, Leavitt worked as assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany during Trump's first administration. Her next big role came in January 2024 when Trump announced her as the national press secretary for his presidential campaign.

Since stepping into her new role at the White House, Leavitt has continued to make headlines, particularly for her combative relationship with the media. Notably, Leavitt seems to be at the center of the White House's feud with the Associated Press over the publication's refusal to adopt President Trump's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. In a retaliatory move, the White House banned the Associated Press from appearing in the Oval Office and Air Force One alongside other members of the press. While many journalists have criticized the ban, Leavitt has defended the decision, noting in her press briefing that "If we feel there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable."

Leavitt's blind loyalty to the Trump administration is however not the only weird thing there is to her.