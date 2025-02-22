Meghan Markle Labeled Stalker Over Lookalike Kate & Will Vision Board Snap (But There's More To It)
While Meghan Markle struggles to push her luxury lifestyle brand to its feet, it seems she's turned to creating a mood board for some inspiration. After Markle was accused of copying Chip and Joanna Gaines' popular brand Magnolia, she's since pivoted and revamped her American Riviera Orchard website into something simply called As Ever. On Instagram, Markle showed off some of her inspiration for the overhaul — a collaged vision board she says is a journey down "memory lane to the memories I'm making today." Eagle-eyed internet snoops spotted a watercolor painting nestled on the bottom right corner of the board, and it certainly got people talking for all the wrong reasons.
One user on X, formerly Twitter, went so far as to point out that the painting was not simply inspired by a moment shared between Prince William and Kate Middleton, but possibly stolen on purpose. "This is not a coincidence. Someone painted Meghan and Harry in the style of ... William and Catherine," one commenter wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of the two.
While Markle's cheeky behavior has poked at the feud between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry in the past, many in the online masses felt this painting was a bridge too far. Several felt it was taking a turn for a more dark, near-stalker-like behavior for Markle. However, this sentiment was quickly shot down when the truth of the inspiration for the watercolor scene came out.
The painting is actually of Meghan and Harry
Meghan Markle is no stranger to online vitriol and claims of extended bullying from Buckingham Palace and beyond. However, after the internet was fussily calling her a stalker over a watercolor painting that appeared to mimic a pose from Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales, it seems she might be able to claim bullying once more. While the internet was trying to implicate Markle as slightly deranged, a user on X pointed out that the painting is actually modeled after Markle and her husband Prince Harry. In fact, it is a direct shot from their Netflix show "With Love, Meghan."
As a literal rendition of a still from the show, it's odd that the painting got swallowed up in theories about it being a comparison to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Although there are many strange things about Prince Harry and Markle's relationship, stalking Prince William and Middleton does not seem to be among them. However, they could work on ending the brotherly feud sometime soon.