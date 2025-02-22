Meghan Markle Labeled Stalker Over Lookalike Kate & Will Vision Board Snap (But There's More To It)

While Meghan Markle struggles to push her luxury lifestyle brand to its feet, it seems she's turned to creating a mood board for some inspiration. After Markle was accused of copying Chip and Joanna Gaines' popular brand Magnolia, she's since pivoted and revamped her American Riviera Orchard website into something simply called As Ever. On Instagram, Markle showed off some of her inspiration for the overhaul — a collaged vision board she says is a journey down "memory lane to the memories I'm making today." Eagle-eyed internet snoops spotted a watercolor painting nestled on the bottom right corner of the board, and it certainly got people talking for all the wrong reasons.

This is not a coincidence. Someone painted Meghan and Harry in the style of a photoshoot of William and Catherine with an exact match of their pose, and clothing, and environment. Meghan put it on her vision board knowing it's an imitation of the Walses. pic.twitter.com/i6hvlH0zev — J E May / Duchess Marmalade (@storiesbyjemay) February 22, 2025

One user on X, formerly Twitter, went so far as to point out that the painting was not simply inspired by a moment shared between Prince William and Kate Middleton, but possibly stolen on purpose. "This is not a coincidence. Someone painted Meghan and Harry in the style of ... William and Catherine," one commenter wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of the two.

While Markle's cheeky behavior has poked at the feud between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry in the past, many in the online masses felt this painting was a bridge too far. Several felt it was taking a turn for a more dark, near-stalker-like behavior for Markle. However, this sentiment was quickly shot down when the truth of the inspiration for the watercolor scene came out.