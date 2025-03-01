Tom Selleck's Daughter Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life
Actor Tom Selleck has two kids with his wife of nearly four decades, Jillie Joan Mack. Their daughter, Hannah Margaret Selleck, was born in 1988 and has led a surprisingly normal life — at least by Hollywood nepo baby standards. Unlike her parents, she didn't pursue acting and currently works a totally normal job. At 36, Hannah is a show jumping champion, a part-time model, and the owner of the training stable Descanso Farm in Thousand Oaks, California.
Speaking with Wellington International, Hannah said, "I started riding when I was four years old." She credited her father with inspiring her love of horses. "My dad knew how to ride; he had learned to ride for Western movies. He is a good horseman." A communications graduate from Loyola Marymount University, Hannah tried to pursue a career in public relations before pursuing horseback riding full-time. "I was miserable," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her time working in entertainment. "After that, I realized I have to do the horses, so I quit the PR job."
Her equestrian career started with small roles to support her horseback riding ambitions. In 2010, with the help and encouragement of her parents, Hannah launched Descanso Farm, a training and breeding ground for horses. Over the years, Hannah has acknowledged her parents' role in her success as an equestrian. "As a kid they tried to raise me as normally as possible given my dad's line of work," she said in her THR interview, adding, "Those horses have been a great way for me to have my own accomplishments outside of whatever my parents had done."
Hannah Selleck's daily routine revolves around horses
To offer a glimpse into her daily life, Hannah Margaret Selleck opened up about her routine in a previous interview with Sidelines Magazine. She shared that she normally wakes up around 8 a.m. and spends her morning riding and tending to her horses. The rest of the day is filled with various tasks like answering emails or preparing for her next show. "There's always some sort of moving part that's going on," Hannah explained. "The day gets jam-packed easily!"
But no matter how busy her day gets, Hannah makes sure to squeeze in a little time for herself. As an athlete, she enjoys working out and mixes in spin cycling, running, and boxing. "I'll get a workout in with my trainer," she shared. After that, she's back to horses: "The horses can't do things for themselves, so I have to!"
Speaking with The Plaid Horse, Hannah opened up about having two famous parents. "My parents were pretty grounded," she stressed. Growing up, "I was aware that my dad was a celebrity, that he was known, especially when I was younger and paparazzi was such a thing. So, I was aware of that." While her last name definitely comes with certain advantages, Hannah said it can also be a double-edged sword. "Sometimes I have to work twice as hard to be legitimate in this, to be credible, to be taken seriously," she stressed, adding, "It's a different monkey on your back. ... We don't choose our things!"