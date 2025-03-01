Tom Selleck's Daughter Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life

Actor Tom Selleck has two kids with his wife of nearly four decades, Jillie Joan Mack. Their daughter, Hannah Margaret Selleck, was born in 1988 and has led a surprisingly normal life — at least by Hollywood nepo baby standards. Unlike her parents, she didn't pursue acting and currently works a totally normal job. At 36, Hannah is a show jumping champion, a part-time model, and the owner of the training stable Descanso Farm in Thousand Oaks, California.

Speaking with Wellington International, Hannah said, "I started riding when I was four years old." She credited her father with inspiring her love of horses. "My dad knew how to ride; he had learned to ride for Western movies. He is a good horseman." A communications graduate from Loyola Marymount University, Hannah tried to pursue a career in public relations before pursuing horseback riding full-time. "I was miserable," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her time working in entertainment. "After that, I realized I have to do the horses, so I quit the PR job."

Her equestrian career started with small roles to support her horseback riding ambitions. In 2010, with the help and encouragement of her parents, Hannah launched Descanso Farm, a training and breeding ground for horses. Over the years, Hannah has acknowledged her parents' role in her success as an equestrian. "As a kid they tried to raise me as normally as possible given my dad's line of work," she said in her THR interview, adding, "Those horses have been a great way for me to have my own accomplishments outside of whatever my parents had done."