Lauren Boebert's Tragic Health Diagnosis, Explained

Lauren Boebert is pretty proud of her killer legs, so she was quick to notice unusual swelling in her left leg in April 2024. However, she was unaware she suffered from a rare vascular disease. After feeling unwell, she was taken to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with May–Thurner syndrome, a rare condition that can disrupt proper blood flow to the left leg. After a brief hospital stay, Boebert, a controversial congresswoman from Colorado, returned to the campaign trail to vie for a new congressional seat in that year's general election.

The ultra-conservative politician continued to engage with her social media followers throughout her health emergency. In a Facebook post thanking her supporters, Boebert even showed off her sexy grandma look with her grandson Josiah during her hospital stay. "The BEST little visitor came by before surgery and he helped get me through it! THANK YOU to everyone who has reached out to me and our team to send their prayers and support, it has meant the world to me!" she wrote.

Following her diagnosis, she became the target of conspiracy theorists who claimed her hospitalization was linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. But Boebert, who was outspoken against former President Joe Biden's vaccination efforts, denied it. "It's May-Thurner syndrome, so just want to clear the air there — But you know, I'm back at being active [which] is the best thing for me," she told OAN's Dan Bell (via Newsweek). While usually not dangerous, Boebert's condition can lead to life-threatening complications.