Lauren Boebert's Attempt At Sexy Grandma Posing With Her Grandson Totally Backfired

Controversial Colorado representative Lauren Boebert has never been one to shy away from the camera. Whether Boebert is wearing revealing outfits to the Capitol or starting feuds with members of her own party like Marjorie Taylor Greene, she always makes sure to snag as much attention as possible. The mother of four is always trying to brag about how she's put her family first, even when that family is a bit of a hot mess express. When Boebert's oldest son, Tyler Boebert, also became a young parent at just 18, it made Boebert a grandmother at age 36. However, when Boebert attempted to pose with her grandson Josiah in an Instagram post on November 6, 2024, the move backfired.

In the second photo on the post, Boebert is seen beaming at the camera with a scrunched up face. For his part, Josiah does not appear amused by this look — and neither were many commenters. One top commenter mentioned that Josiah had, "a look of terror," while another said, "make sure that one stays out of jail." A pointed remark regarding how not only Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert have been arrested at some point, but her son Tyler also boasts a series of scandals. Of course, there were many comments showering the Colorado rep with praises as well as celebrating her congressional win on November 5, 2024. But, with the arrival of grandson Josiah, it might be time for Boebert to stop shoving her family in the limelight.