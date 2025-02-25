Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Latest Ill-Fitting Outfit Confirms What We Suspected
In February 2025, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders attended a dinner at the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Sanders took her daughter, Scarlett, a mere 12 years old, to the evening event. And once again, we were left wondering who was to blame for yet another questionable outfit choice for the popular southern governor and former White House press secretary.
The Republican mother of three has been spotted a number of times flaunting her slim figure, from an appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl to her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she sparked rumors of Ozempic use. While the weight-loss drug may be one possibility in Sanders' dramatic weight loss, another could be her thyroidectomy. Following a thyroid cancer diagnosis, Sanders had her thyroid removed in 2022. While some patients experience weight gain, others veer the other way, experiencing weight loss. Furthermore, if a patient is determined to improve his or her overall health to prevent further health issues, that can contribute to increased weight loss. Perhaps this is the secret behind the governor's weight loss? Regardless, the outfit she wore to the dinner didn't do her figure any favors.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, where your stylist at?
We've shuddered at many of the outfits Sarah Huckabee Sanders has pulled out since her dramatic weight loss. (The go-go white boots and red shorts at the Super Bowl were particularly cringeworthy in her repertoire of outfits that didn't work.) Being called out for her bizarre fashion choices is nothing new for the governor; she received plenty of criticism as White House press secretary during the first Trump administration. Though she did receive kudos for hair and makeup after the White House (with taxpayer funding, of course) hired makeup artist Katie Price to tend to Sanders' grooming.
Unfortunately, there wasn't a stylist on the payroll, nor does Arkansas' leading lady appear to work with a fashion stylist that we're aware of. But we wish she did. The gold dress with floral appliques for the White House dinner didn't do her any favors. For starters, the material wrinkled easily, leaving creases along her thighs. The cap-sleeve cut on this asymmetrical dress was a particularly unforgiving style because it made the upper arm look large. And finally, the length of the gown was too long, as it dragged along the floor. Hopefully, Sanders didn't trip and fall at the event, though proverbially, she did.