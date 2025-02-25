Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Latest Ill-Fitting Outfit Confirms What We Suspected

In February 2025, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders attended a dinner at the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Sanders took her daughter, Scarlett, a mere 12 years old, to the evening event. And once again, we were left wondering who was to blame for yet another questionable outfit choice for the popular southern governor and former White House press secretary.

The Republican mother of three has been spotted a number of times flaunting her slim figure, from an appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl to her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she sparked rumors of Ozempic use. While the weight-loss drug may be one possibility in Sanders' dramatic weight loss, another could be her thyroidectomy. Following a thyroid cancer diagnosis, Sanders had her thyroid removed in 2022. While some patients experience weight gain, others veer the other way, experiencing weight loss. Furthermore, if a patient is determined to improve his or her overall health to prevent further health issues, that can contribute to increased weight loss. Perhaps this is the secret behind the governor's weight loss? Regardless, the outfit she wore to the dinner didn't do her figure any favors.