The Glaring Red Flag Fox News' Harris Faulkner's Marriage Won't Last
After more than two decades of marriage, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner seems to have cracked the code to a happy and lasting relationship with her husband, Tony Berlin. The pair wed in the spring of 2003 after meeting through work in Minneapolis — Berlin was also a journalist — and share two daughters, Danika and Bella. "I married a very, very great guy," Faulkner gushed in a 2015 interview with Poynter. "I call him my forever boyfriend, Tony. From the time I met Tony, he's made me better."
That said, the strongest relationships have their struggles, and for Faulkner and Berlin, one glaring red flag is their differing religious beliefs. You see, Faulkner is a Christian Baptist, while her husband is Jewish. "My parents were very strong in their faith," Faulkner told Faithwire in 2022. She shared that her father served as a combat pilot during the Vietnam War, so for a time, it was just her and her mom at home. "And as young as I can remember — probably about two, maybe three — Mom taught me how to pray," she added.
Though they practice different religions, Faulkner and Berlin embrace each other's faith. "We're sharing each other's worship a bit," the news personality once told CBN News. While their kids were raised in a primarily Christian household, they were also exposed to Jewish practices and traditions. Meanwhile, in a conversation with The Washington Times, Faulkner shared how their spiritual values bring their family together. "We share every meal," she explained. "We share a prayer. There are things that are commonalities between us with our faith that extend far beyond any sort of divisions."
23 years later, Harris Faulkner and Tony Berlin are still going strong
Harris Faulkner and Tony Berlin are proof that love knows no religion or race. Over two decades since they tied the knot in 2003, the Fox News anchor and former journalist continue to enjoy a stable and loving relationship. Looking back, Faulkner — who looks so different makeup-free — told IN Kansas City that it was a love story that almost didn't happen. "We were competitors," she explained. "He was at the CBS network station ... in Minneapolis. And I was at KSTP, the ABC affiliate." It was Berlin who made the first move after seeing Faulkner in a promotional clip and was immediately intrigued. But at a colleague's birthday party, he did something totally unexpected. "He showed up with a date!" Faulkner, who admitted she was looking forward to meeting him, revealed. "What do I do with that?" She then quipped, "So in my mind, he was fired."
Faulkner said Berlin spent six months stuck in the friend zone before she decided to give him a chance and finally agreed to go on a date with him. However, it didn't take long for the two to fall in love and get engaged. "We dated for a year, and in August of the next year, he proposed, on Lake Superior, in Duluth, on the warmest day that summer," recalled Faulkner. They married in Arizona the following year, and the rest is, as they say, history. "I married an amazing guy," Faulkner gushed to People in 2019. "I couldn't do it without [him]."