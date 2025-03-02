The Glaring Red Flag Fox News' Harris Faulkner's Marriage Won't Last

After more than two decades of marriage, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner seems to have cracked the code to a happy and lasting relationship with her husband, Tony Berlin. The pair wed in the spring of 2003 after meeting through work in Minneapolis — Berlin was also a journalist — and share two daughters, Danika and Bella. "I married a very, very great guy," Faulkner gushed in a 2015 interview with Poynter. "I call him my forever boyfriend, Tony. From the time I met Tony, he's made me better."

That said, the strongest relationships have their struggles, and for Faulkner and Berlin, one glaring red flag is their differing religious beliefs. You see, Faulkner is a Christian Baptist, while her husband is Jewish. "My parents were very strong in their faith," Faulkner told Faithwire in 2022. She shared that her father served as a combat pilot during the Vietnam War, so for a time, it was just her and her mom at home. "And as young as I can remember — probably about two, maybe three — Mom taught me how to pray," she added.

Though they practice different religions, Faulkner and Berlin embrace each other's faith. "We're sharing each other's worship a bit," the news personality once told CBN News. While their kids were raised in a primarily Christian household, they were also exposed to Jewish practices and traditions. Meanwhile, in a conversation with The Washington Times, Faulkner shared how their spiritual values bring their family together. "We share every meal," she explained. "We share a prayer. There are things that are commonalities between us with our faith that extend far beyond any sort of divisions."