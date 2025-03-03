Everything We Know About Natalia Bryant's Hush-Hush Dating Life
It may be hard to believe, but the oldest of Kobe Bryant's four daughters is an adult now. Natalia Bryant grew up to be gorgeous and is carving out her own path as a model. And she also probably has a love life — but she's not interested in letting anyone in on it. Natalia has never openly had any boyfriends, but that hasn't kept the public from speculating. NBA fans have even come up with dream scenarios for her based on her ties to the industry.
"Since Bronny is a USC Alumni now, how cool would it be if Bronny James and Natalia Bryant fell in love and go on to create the most dominant basketball player ever and name him 'Kobe Michael James,'" a social media user conjectured on X, previously known as Twitter, as Natalia also goes to the University of Southern California. If she were to date LeBron James' oldest son, she would have a hard time hiding it. But she would probably still try.
Given the media attention she faced following Kobe's tragic helicopter crash death, Natalia learned that privacy is a rare commodity in the celeb world. She learned it the hard way. At only 19, Natalia filed a restraining order against a 32-year-old man who had allegedly been stalking her since she was 17, E! News reported. Who can blame Natalia for wanting to protect her personal life? But despite her efforts, she has had her love life scrutinized — and even criticized.
Natalia Bryant has attracted criticism for her who she dates
Though Natalia Bryant has kept her personal life under wraps, her love life has made headlines. On Valentine's Day, she was photographed enjoying a romantic dinner with an unidentified man at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills. Both matched in black blazers and pants for a sophisticated look. Natalia and the blond guy were all smiles as they took turns lightly touching each other on the arm and shoulder.
While the nature of the relationship is unclear, social media users were quick to judge her choice of date. "All of kobe's money is benefitting non-blacks," one wrote on X. Another netizen even offered a theory as to why she went out with a white man. "Celebrity black kids are afraid to date black young [men]," the user said. This isn't the first time Natalia has drawn criticism over her perceived preference for white men.
When she graduated high school in May 2021, Natalia's mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared a photo featuring her dressed for prom in a floral dress next to a white boy. "Are you okay with Natalia Bryant (Kobe Bryant's daughter) taking a white man to prom?" an X user asked. Natalia almost didn't go to her prom because it fell on Kobe Bryant's posthumous induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. "Of course we laughed because even in heaven, he's still trying to make moves and keep the boys away," Vanessa shared on Instagram.