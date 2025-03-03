Everything We Know About Natalia Bryant's Hush-Hush Dating Life

It may be hard to believe, but the oldest of Kobe Bryant's four daughters is an adult now. Natalia Bryant grew up to be gorgeous and is carving out her own path as a model. And she also probably has a love life — but she's not interested in letting anyone in on it. Natalia has never openly had any boyfriends, but that hasn't kept the public from speculating. NBA fans have even come up with dream scenarios for her based on her ties to the industry.

"Since Bronny is a USC Alumni now, how cool would it be if Bronny James and Natalia Bryant fell in love and go on to create the most dominant basketball player ever and name him 'Kobe Michael James,'" a social media user conjectured on X, previously known as Twitter, as Natalia also goes to the University of Southern California. If she were to date LeBron James' oldest son, she would have a hard time hiding it. But she would probably still try.

Given the media attention she faced following Kobe's tragic helicopter crash death, Natalia learned that privacy is a rare commodity in the celeb world. She learned it the hard way. At only 19, Natalia filed a restraining order against a 32-year-old man who had allegedly been stalking her since she was 17, E! News reported. Who can blame Natalia for wanting to protect her personal life? But despite her efforts, she has had her love life scrutinized — and even criticized.