Tragic Details About Lebron James' Oldest Son Bronny James

Being the son of LeBron James has clear advantages, but the life of Bronny James has not all been smooth sailing. He goes by Bronny, but his legal name is LeBron James Jr., which wound up putting a large bullseye on his back as the son of the NBA star started his own basketball career. "I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name," LeBron said of his oldest son while appearing on HBO's "The Shop" in July 2018. Years later, as his son was finishing up his time in high school, LeBron put more attention on the teenager. "Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on [NBA's] league pass today," the Los Angeles Lakers forward wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in March 2023. Even before high school, fans had gravitated towards the youngster.

The young James did not need extra attention. Footage of Bronny playing hoops went viral in February 2015 when he was only 10-years-old. It was even news back then that Bronny chose a different jersey number than his dad. By the time he was starting high school, Bronny was drawing crowds at his games at Sierra Canyon when he was only 14-years-old.

A few years later, Bronny landed a major deal with Nike when he signed a name-image-likeness deal with the shoe company. "For as long as I can remember, Nike's been a part of my family," he said in a statement at the time, per ESPN. In March 2023, as his high school career was coming to a close, Bronny's annual NIL valuation was estimated at $7.2 million, according to Sports Illustrated. The future seemed limitless for the young hooper, but tragedy struck Bronny early on in his college career.