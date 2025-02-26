The Untold Truth Of The White Lotus' Walton Goggins

It's fair to say that the career of Walton Goggins has exploded in recent years. First coming to fame as conflicted corrupt cop Shane Vendrell on police drama "The Shield," he went on to define himself as a top-tier actor via a series of wildly diverse roles. A short list of these includes Kentucky crime boss Boyd Crowder in "Justified," a widowed father in sitcom "The Unicorn," sleazy televangelist Baby Billy Freeman in "The Righteous Gemstones," Sheriff Chris Mannix in the "The Hateful Eight" (directed by the often-controversial Quentin Tarantino), and a mutant bounty hunter known as the Ghoul in post-apocalyptic series "Fallout."

More recently, Goggins has been garnering some of the best reviews of his life for his portrayal of mysterious Rick Hatchett in the third season of HBO's "The White Lotus," following on the heels of "White Lotus'" critically-acclaimed second season and its stellar cast. "I think he's a person who's been running from his past for a really long time," Goggins told The Hollywood Reporter of his character. "He's angry, bitter, and disappointed at the life that he has been dealt ... He comes to the White Lotus looking for, not answers, but closure."

Having appeared in dozens of films and TV series over the past two-plus decades, he's been in the public eye for some time — but how much do fans really know about this talented star? To find out, keep on reading to discover the untold truth of Walton Goggins.