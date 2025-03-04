5 Times Nicole Kidman Should've Landed On The Worst-Dressed List
Nicole Kidman is arguably one of the most gorgeous movie stars around, and she has taken many fashion risks since the beginning of her career. Never one to shy away from color, the "Babygirl" actor has worn everything from cobalt blue to a bright red that complemented her strawberry locks. However, even Kidman, whose transformation since childhood is stunning, can admit that she sometimes gets it wrong. "My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks. I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn't know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!" she shared with W.
We can't believe some of the inappropriate outfits Kidman has worn over the years and she's been on the worst-dressed list plenty of times, which is unfortunate given all her access to the best designers. Whether the "Bombshell" star's fashion gaffes were her own or simply the workings of her stylist, Kidman has proven five times that her sartorial sense did not have fans bewitched.
Nicole Kidman's 2004 Golden Globes flapper attempt was a flop
The Golden Globes is the perfect awards show for celebrities to push the envelope with their style, as it's not as formal as the Oscars but still an event to dress up for. Sadly, Nicole Kidman's fashion experiment in 2004 proved to be an epic fail. The "Cold Mountain" actor showed up in a gold sequined drop-waist gown with a sheer white panel in the middle of her bodice. Perched on her head was a headband in a much yellower gold shade that clashed with the dress. This outfit was likely the one Kidman's mom was referring to as one of her "many bad red carpet looks," as she stated in W.
While Kidman's YSL Rive Gauche gown was certainly glamorous, it read a bit costumey, especially with the white gauze. Her headband and short curls didn't help the matter, and her literal take on the flapper look didn't make sense, considering she was nominated for "Cold Mountain" that year, which took place in the 1860s. At least Kidman didn't attempt character dressing, or she would have shown up in a bonnet.
Nicole Kidman channeled Charlie Brown at the 2011 CMT Awards
Ever since Nicole Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006 and discovered the secret to a happy Hollywood union, she has been a fixture at country music awards shows. Unfortunately, not all her 'fits were hits, which she proved at the 2011 Country Music Television Awards. While Urban was dressed in a low-key black suit and a white button-down shirt, Kidman turned heads in a bizarre Proenza Schouler dress that had way too much going on. The top half was a shiny green material with a chaotic zig-zag pattern around Kidman's abdomen, and the bottom half consisted of a sheer brown skirt that ended just below her knees. She must have decided that the outfit didn't clash enough, so the "Far and Away" star added a pair of periwinkle blue heels to her look.
We're not sure what made Kidman choose that dress and shoe combo, but we know that the Australian actor loves to take fashion risks. "She's not going the safe road," her longtime stylist Julia von Boehm told The New York Times in 2017. She continued, "She's very elegant in all of her movements, and she definitely understands clothes. She could wear a rope for a dress and make it look fantastic." We have to agree that Kidman does have a figure that looks good in almost anything — just not her 2011 CMT Awards dress.
Nicole Kidman's tacky '80s dress at the 2010 Golden Globes
Next to the Oscars, the Golden Globes is one of the most glamorous awards shows, so stars know to turn up in their best outfits. In 2010, Nicole Kidman gave it her best effort, but we don't know what she was thinking with her peach-colored, satin Nina Ricci gown with a draped neckline and multiple bows running down her waist. What's more, the skirt was gathered to one side and fell to the floor in a messy ruched heap.
If Kidman was channeling an '80s bridesmaid or prom attendee, she very well succeeded. To add to her vintage look, Kidman had her naturally curly auburn hair up in a low side chignon with a few wispy strands hanging loose. With her statuesque figure, the "Rabbit Hole" actor could have pulled off the length of the dress, but all the weird draping and floral appliques needed to go. A few snips here and some minor alterations there would have made this dress more modern.
Nicole Kidman's 2016 SAG Awards dress was comical
The 2016 SAG Awards took place in January, but Nicole Kidman must have been yearning for spring, as she donned a pastel gown that resembled an Easter basket. The various shades of pink and purple weren't that offensive to the eyes, but the sequined dress featured black piping along the ruffled hemlines that made Kidman look like she stepped out of a comic book. One would never believe that the dress was made by a high-end design house, but it turns out that it's by Gucci.
With Kidman nominated for her role in "Grace of Monaco" that year, she should have channeled the princess in a more elegant dress. Instead, her choice looked childish with the many layers of ruffles. At least her husband Keith Urban approved of her look, and when asked if he was team Grace Kelly or Marilyn Monroe, he promptly named Kidman instead in an interview with E! News. Quick thinking on his part!
Nicole Kidman's maroon tweet suit was yawn-inspiring
Although Nicole Kidman was Keith Urban's plus-one at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, that doesn't mean the spotlight wasn't on her. As an A-list actor, Kidman should have used the moment to show up in a fierce outfit, but sadly, she disappointed in a dark red tweed suit. The '70s-inspired look featured flared pants and a long-sleeved jacket that Kidman wore sans shirt. We gave her points for wearing Chanel, but her boardroom look had us bored.
Kidman went the suit route again for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, and this time, she went for a loose-fitting Saint Laurent set in a tan shade with oversized shoulder pads. She leaned into the menswear look with a light blue striped shirt and a navy polka dot tie. While a suit isn't a typical 'fit for a female actor walking the red carpet, Kidman still managed to look feminine and sexy with her loose waves and gold jewelry. Compared to her look two years prior, this one was definitely the winner.