5 Times Nicole Kidman Should've Landed On The Worst-Dressed List

Nicole Kidman is arguably one of the most gorgeous movie stars around, and she has taken many fashion risks since the beginning of her career. Never one to shy away from color, the "Babygirl" actor has worn everything from cobalt blue to a bright red that complemented her strawberry locks. However, even Kidman, whose transformation since childhood is stunning, can admit that she sometimes gets it wrong. "My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks. I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn't know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!" she shared with W.

We can't believe some of the inappropriate outfits Kidman has worn over the years and she's been on the worst-dressed list plenty of times, which is unfortunate given all her access to the best designers. Whether the "Bombshell" star's fashion gaffes were her own or simply the workings of her stylist, Kidman has proven five times that her sartorial sense did not have fans bewitched.