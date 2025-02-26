Michelle Trachtenberg's Former Co-Stars React To Her Untimely Death
On February 26, 2025, many of Michelle Trachtenberg's fans were shocked following the announcement of her death. Following the news, many of the actor's former co-stars took to social media to react to the "Gossip Girl" star's untimely passing. The early afternoon announcement of Trachtenberg's death revealed that the actor, who was only 39 years old, quoted sources that suggested she didn't effectively recover from a recent liver transplant (via The New York Post).
Actor Rosie O'Donnell, who played a prominent role alongside Trachtenberg in "Harriet the Spy," released a statement where she explained that the sorrowful news left her heartbroken. "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped," O'Donnell's statement said (via People). Kim Cattrall, who played the deceased actor's coach in the "Ice Princess" took to Instagram and briefly wrote, "Rest in peace sweet Michelle," alongside an image of the two from the film. Ed Westwick, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in "Gossip Girl," mourned his co-star and friend on his Instagram Stories, saying, "So sad to hear of the passing of [Michelle Trachtenberg.] Sending Prayers."
It's evident that "The Circuit" actor's death affected many of her other co-stars. James Marsters, who worked with Trachtenberg in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," shared a statement with People where he said the announcement of his former co-star's death makes his heart heavy, adding that she will be missed. "Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her," Marsters said.
Michelle Trachtenberg's other co-stars and fans mourn her death
Kenan Thompson, who worked with Michelle Trachtenberg' on Nickelodeon, was among some of Trachtenberg's other former co-stars who publicly mourned her death. The caption of his Instagram post read, "Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!!." He further encouraged people to check in on their loved ones and friends, implying the seriousness of untimely deaths. Michael Maronna, who worked with Trachtenberg in "The Adventures of Pete & Pete," took to BlueSky to share his grief about his former co-star's death. "The last time I thought of Michelle, I was at Roll N' Roaster on Knapp Street, as she was from Sheepshead Bay. A classic Brooklyn gal," he wrote. "Glad that she is not in pain any more [sic]."
Trachtenberg's death announcement also sent shockwaves through her fans. Several people used social media to send the star off with well wishes. One fan took to X and wrote, "rest in peace michelle trachtenberg. thank you for the childhood memories. fly high." Another X user said, "I'm truly heartbroken to hear this, this is a huge loss! May she rest in peace."
This comes as a look at the star's Instagram page following her death makes it all the more tragic, as many of her recent posts reveal her looking slimmer and pale. Those posts are now filled with comments from fans admonishing anyone who may have negatively remarked on the actor's appearance. "hope people think twice before solely commenting on people's appearance with their negative comments. Michelle was clearly fighting a secret battle, I hope she knew how many of us loved and admired her," one Instagram user wrote.
Michelle Trachtenberg's family wants privacy as they mourn her death
According to The New York Post, which broke the news, Trachtenberg's mother found her unconscious in her New York City apartment early that Wednesday morning. She leaves behind her family and boyfriend Jay Cohen to mourn her death. Cohen has not yet publicly responded to his girlfriend's passing, but the actor's legal representatives have indicated that Trachentenberg's family is requesting privacy at this time (via AP News).
Trachtenberg began acting at the tender age of 3 years old. Her last role in the film industry was as an executive producer in 2021 for a Tubi docuseries called "Meet, Marry, Murder." Throughout her acting journey, she accumulated several awards including six Young Artist Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, and a Daytime Emmy Award. Her memory will live on through her popular roles in films and series including "Gossip Girl," "17 Again," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."