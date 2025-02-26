Michelle Trachtenberg's Last Social Media Posts Are So Tragic Now

While some of the comments on Michelle Trachtenberg's recent Instagram posts were quite unkind, as comments so often are, others expressed concern. One person commented on a January 26 post, "Please don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it!" Another wrote on a February 12 selfie, "You seem unwell. I wish you the best." At the time, none of the commenters were aware of Trachtenberg's liver condition, but comments posted after her death brought it up. One remarked, in response to several earlier comments about the color of Trachtenberg's eyes in that same February 12 post, "She had liver disease. That's why her eyes are yellow."

Other posts from Trachtenberg's account show she was clearly looking back to happier days in the earlier parts of her career. Her final post, on February 19, was a red-carpet photo from the premiere of the 2013 TV movie "Killing Kennedy." Along with the hashtag "throwback," she captioned it, "I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell." Sadly, one of the tragic details about Trachtenberg is that the actor found herself among the '00s teen show stars fans stopped hearing much from in the years following that appearance.

Another post, shared on February 15, was a photo from when Trachtenberg attended the 2011 School of American Ballet Winter Ball in New York. Again, with a "throwback" hashtag, she captioned that one, "A memory, a magical night in #newyork. I remember feeling like Cinderella! Wishing everyone an ethereal weekend." Other throwback posts included a 2020 photo from an Art of Elysium event in Los Angeles and a Valentine's Day post featuring a snapshot from her 2010 Complex Magazine photo shoot.