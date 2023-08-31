The Real Reasons You Don't Hear Much From These '00s Teen Show Actors Anymore

In the 2000s, there were countless teen shows all over our televisions, but the really memorable ones sure still felt special. From action-packed classics like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Smallville" to dramatic teen soaps like "One Tree Hill" and "The O.C.," a slew of stars made names for themselves every weeknight during the aughts. The decade-plus of TV fodder also made way for its fair share of scandals, with some of these young actors moving away from Hollywood altogether afterward.

But even the more than occasional off-set drama couldn't stop a wave of 2000s shows from becoming iconic in the eyes of millions. "[T]here is something about how — as outlandish it got at times — there was also a lot that felt honest [about our show]," Hillarie Burton, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer on "One Tree Hill," once told Interview Magazine. "People write to us about how they feel seen, how they feel represented, how they see their own struggles in our show. When I meet new people who are just discovering it and I think, 'You could be watching anything! Why? Thank you?'"