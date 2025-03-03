What Happened To Morgan Freeman's Hand? His 2025 Oscars Look Has People Worried

Morgan Freeman has been a legendary actor for decades, and he was one of the presenters at the 2025 Oscars. He gave a touching tribute to his friend Gene Hackman, who was found dead at age 95, less than a week before the Oscars ceremony. During his tribute to Hackman, viewers at home noticed that Freeman was wearing a black glove on one hand, and it raised some concern for the veteran actor.

"Was something up with Morgan Freeman's hand?" one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. They weren't alone. Another person asked, "Morgan Freeman ... does he have a fake hand?" Others joked about it on X: "He got a pet falcon. It can land any time."

There's actually a good (though sad) reason that Freeman wears a glove on his left hand. He was in a car accident in 2008, and it caused nerve damage, which could not be repaired, even after surgery. This means that at times the injury can cause radiating pain through his arm, and a compression glove helps manage that. He's essentially lost the use of his left hand, but we love to see that he hasn't let that stop him from showing up at large events like the Oscars.