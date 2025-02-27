Gene Hackman, Superman's Lex Luthor, Dead At 95

Gene Hackman — who was born in San Bernardino, California, on January 30, 1930 — lied his way into the U.S. Marine Corps at just 16 after his father "abandoned" the family a few years earlier. When Hackman was discharged, he pursued acting, which is when he met Dustin Hoffman. Together, they were deemed the "least likely to succeed." Despite that, Hackman told the Independent, "I wasn't going to let any f***ers get me down." And he definitely didn't.

The actor went on to appear in plenty of popular films throughout his long life while also taking home Oscars for his performances in both 1971's "The French Connection" and 1992's "Unforgiven." On top of that, he earned Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as a long list of other honors.

In 2020, following Hackman's retirement from the screen, he talked to Empire about his career. "When I'm actually on the set or on a stage, actually doing the work, I loved that process and I loved the creative process of trying to bring a character to life," he explained. "One asks oneself questions as an actor like, 'Where am I coming from? Where am I going? What do I want?' Those three simple things can carry you a long way as an actor." They can also carry you a long way in life.

Our condolences go out to Hackman's family, friends, and fans.