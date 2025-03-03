Casey Anthony's New TikTok Video Has Everyone Screaming The Same Thing

Casey Anthony's TikTok debut has the internet up in arms. If you recall, Casey was acquitted for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2011, per People, three years after the toddler was first reported missing. Casey's bizarre murder case became a nationwide scandal, partly because of the then-young mother's abnormal behavior in the midst of family tragedy. For example, it was revealed in court that she went partying after Caylee's supposed disappearance, according to The Florida Times Union. She also reportedly sought out a shovel after Caylee's last-known appearance.

Casey's parents, who also took the witness stand during the trial, also believe Casey contributed to Caylee's demise. In 2018, her parents did a joint interview about the events leading up to their granddaughter's disappearance and Casey's possible fault in it. In "Casey Anthony's Parents Speak," her father, George Anthony, was definitely the harsher critic. "Looking back at it, I should have called the sheriff's department right then and there," he said about a pungent smell coming from Casey's car (via A&E). "That's something I live with every single day. I know what I smelled." Meanwhile, her mother, Cindy Anthony, who also mentioned the smell during her 911 call, told interviewers she said whatever she could to get a police response. And while she believes Casey lied throughout the investigation, she doesn't believe she killed Caylee. George, who called Casey a "bad seed," does.

Casey's father is far from the only person who shares the belief that she killed her child, despite her legal acquittal — and it's this notion that has social media rioting over her new online endeavor that has distant ties to her murder trial.