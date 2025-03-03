Casey Anthony's New TikTok Video Has Everyone Screaming The Same Thing
Casey Anthony's TikTok debut has the internet up in arms. If you recall, Casey was acquitted for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2011, per People, three years after the toddler was first reported missing. Casey's bizarre murder case became a nationwide scandal, partly because of the then-young mother's abnormal behavior in the midst of family tragedy. For example, it was revealed in court that she went partying after Caylee's supposed disappearance, according to The Florida Times Union. She also reportedly sought out a shovel after Caylee's last-known appearance.
Casey's parents, who also took the witness stand during the trial, also believe Casey contributed to Caylee's demise. In 2018, her parents did a joint interview about the events leading up to their granddaughter's disappearance and Casey's possible fault in it. In "Casey Anthony's Parents Speak," her father, George Anthony, was definitely the harsher critic. "Looking back at it, I should have called the sheriff's department right then and there," he said about a pungent smell coming from Casey's car (via A&E). "That's something I live with every single day. I know what I smelled." Meanwhile, her mother, Cindy Anthony, who also mentioned the smell during her 911 call, told interviewers she said whatever she could to get a police response. And while she believes Casey lied throughout the investigation, she doesn't believe she killed Caylee. George, who called Casey a "bad seed," does.
Casey's father is far from the only person who shares the belief that she killed her child, despite her legal acquittal — and it's this notion that has social media rioting over her new online endeavor that has distant ties to her murder trial.
Social media wants Casey Anthony to stay cancelled
Sixty-four percent of pollers thought Casey Anthony was guilty during her murder trial, and that perception hasn't changed with time. Casey has given updates about her life today, but they've been infrequent due to her unpopularity. Her latest update is no different. Although first hinted at in 2021, Casey has finally rolled out her legal advocacy business, meant to assist people who need help navigating the legal system, on TikTok. "I am a legal advocate. I am researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter," she said. She also stressed that the business, setup through Substack, was not about her daughter, Caylee Anthony, or the things her parents have said to her over the years (though she left open the possibility of addressing their past comments in future videos).
@caseyanthony_substack
Raw, uncut, unfiltered. Join me on Substack, https://substack.com/@therealcaseyanthony It's time we stand in the light together. #fyp
Unsurprisingly, social media is refusing to entertain Casey's new business model or her return to the public eye. "Today, I saw something on social media that the entire country can finally agree upon. Casey Anthony needs to f*** right off," posted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. A second user shared these sentiments, claiming that hatred for Casey trumped political beliefs. "We may be divided politically, but we can all come together to say, with no due respect, go f*** yourself, Casey Anthony," they wrote. A third user also wasn't ready to normalize Casey's public acceptance. "Casey Anthony is a POS & needs to be publicly shamed everywhere she goes for the rest of her life!" they added.
Basically, it doesn't seem as if Casey's life will benefit from her insensitive business plan, which would allow her to make money from her controversial past.